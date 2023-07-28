CarWale
    Renault launches ‘Showroom on Wheels’ initiative in India

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    285 Views
    - Renault currently has three models on sale

    - Brand achieves 10 lakh units production milestone

    Renault India has launched a new campaign called ‘Renault Experience Days’ in the country. Under this initiative, the French automaker is offering nationwide sales and service experience through ‘Showroom on Wheels’ and ‘Workshop on Wheels’ facilities.

    Renault sales and service campaign

    Starting with sales, the brand will provide a one-stop solution to its customers with on-the-spot test drives, booking, and finance options at 625 locations across 26 states. Then, for the service, customers will benefit from hassle-free and seamless car service solutions at their doorsteps across the brand’s 530 touchpoints in India.

    Official statement on the new initiative

    Speaking on the initiative, Sudhir Malhotra, Vice President, Sales Marketing, Renault India Private Limited (RIPL), said, 'We are thrilled to introduce the Renault experience days campaign in India, a country that holds immense importance in Renault's global strategy. This unique initiative underlines our dedication to crafting customer-centric experiences that exceed expectations. With the ‘Showroom on Wheels’ and ‘Workshop on Wheels’ initiatives, we aim to break barriers and reach out to customers in every corner of the nation, strengthening our connection with the people of India.'

    Renault India’s lineup and recent milestone

    Renault Left Rear Three Quarter

    Currently, Renault has three models on sale, including the Kwid, Kiger, and Triber. Meanwhile, the carmaker recently achieved the 10 lakh units production milestone.

    videos
    2019 Renault Kwid | Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    2019 Renault Kwid | Features Explained
    By CarWale Team02 Jan 2020
    24077 Views
    41 Likes

    2019 Renault Kwid | Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    2019 Renault Kwid | Features Explained
    By CarWale Team02 Jan 2020
    24077 Views
    41 Likes
