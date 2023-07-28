Tata Nexon facelift to be launched soon; spied again

- Expected to debut in the coming months

- To get a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen

As we all know that Tata Motors has a couple of new cars in its pipeline, the Nexon facelift being one of them. This time around, the SUV was spied testing. The sub-four-meter SUV received a facelift back in 2020 and now the manufacturer is gearing up to launch the new iteration of the Nexon.

Updated Tata Nexon design and exterior

In terms of design, the front fascia of the Nexon facelift is heavily inspired by the Tata Curvv concept that was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023. On a closer look, one can see new split headlamps, a LED bar running across the bonnet, and a redesigned front and rear bumper. The profile of the SUV remains almost identical to the outgoing model except for the new alloy wheels. The rear, on the other hand, gets new LED tail lamps and a connecting bar on the tailgate.

Facelifted Tata Nexon interior

Inside, the cabin of the Nexon facelift will sport a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, a two-spoke steering wheel with a digital screen, a new gear level, and fresh upholstery. Additionally, the SUV will also come equipped with a new aircon panel that will host a set of touch control above and below the toggle switches along with a digital instrument cluster.

Tata Nexon facelift engine and powertrain

Under the hood, the Nexon facelift is expected to be powered by a new 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that was showcased by the automaker at the Auto Expo 2023. This motor is tuned to produce 123bhp and 225Nm of torque and might come mated to a six-speed manual gearbox and a DCT unit. Apart from this, a diesel engine is also expected to be carried over from the outgoing SUV.

2023 Tata Nexon launch date and rivals

T

he 2023 Tata Nexon is expected to be launched in Q1 of 2024. Upon its launch, the facelifted SUV will compete against the likes of Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Renault Kiger, and Nissan Magnite.

Image Source: Shashikant