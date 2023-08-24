BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance Edition pre-bookings open

Pre-bookings open for a token of Rs. 1.50 lakh

To be launched on 7 September, 2023

BMW India has commenced the bookings of the 220i M Performance Edition which will be launched in India on 7 September, 2023. Interested customers can book the model in the Black Sapphire Metallic paint job for a token amount of Rs. 1.50 lakh. It will be available in limited numbers and can be booked via the BMW Online Shop.

Engine and specifications of the 2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance Edition

Mechanically, the 2 Series Gran Coupe in the M Performance guise will come equipped with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine mated to a seven-speed Steptronic dual-clutch transmission unit. The motor is tuned to produce 173bhp and 280Nm of peak torque. With this performance, the sedan can accelerate from zero to 100kmph in just 7.1 seconds.

Exterior highlights of the M Performance package

In terms of exterior, the M Performance Edition version gets the M-specific front grille, Alcantara leather gear selector lever, and other M Performance parts further enhancing the sporty nature of the 2 Series Gran Coupe.

In May this year, the automaker launched the M Sport Pro variant of the 2 Series Gran Coupe at a price tag of Rs. 45.50 lakh.