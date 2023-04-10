Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance to be launched in India tomorrow

- First AMG with hybrid power coming soon

- Will become the most powerful AMG to grace the country

Mercedes-Benz is all set to launch the AMG GT 63 S E Performance in the country tomorrow. The carmaker officially confirmed the arrival of this four-door sports coupe last month, and we recently had the opportunity to take a closer look at it in person.

The most powerful production car ever built by the folks at Mercedes-AMG, the GT 63 S E Performance gets subtle design revisions in the form of tweaked front and rear bumpers, new alloy wheels, a new exhaust setup, and a charging port on the right side of the rear bumper.

Step inside the model and you will be greeted by sports seats, a generous dose of carbon-fibre and Alcantara inserts, and AMG-specific inserts. Also up for offer will be two 12.4-inch screens functioning as a digital instrument console and a touchscreen infotainment system each.

At the heart of the new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance will be a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine paired with an electric motor, with the combination of these two units producing a mind-numbing output of 843bhp and a gut-wrenching 1,400Nm of torque. The top speed stands at 316kmph, while the 100kmph mark comes up from a standstill in 2.9 seconds.