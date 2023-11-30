Is this the Mahindra XUV400 facelift?

XUV300 facelift has already been spotted testing

Likely to be launched early next year

New spy shots have surfaced on the web, giving us our first look at what could be the facelifted iteration of the Mahindra XUV400. While the facelifted XUV300 has been spotted testing on numerous occasions in the recent past, the blanked-off grille on this test mule hints at the model being an EV, and thus the XUV400. We expect the updated EV to arrive in early 2024.

The heavily camouflaged test unit of the Mahindra XUV400 facelift has not just received a revised fascia but elements similar to those seen on the XUV300 facelift test cars. These include a reworked headlamp and LED DRL setup, refreshed front and rear bumpers, and new alloy wheels. As we mentioned earlier, the blanked-off grille leads us to believe that this is the electric version of the sub-four-metre SUV and not the ICE version.

Previous spy shots of the XUV300 facelift leaked the interior, and we expect these changes to be carried over to the updated XUV400 as well. These include a new, larger freestanding touchscreen infotainment system and a tweaked centre console.

The Mahindra XUV400 is currently offered with two powertrains – a 34.5kWh battery pack and a 39.4kWh battery pack - both paired to a single electric motor propelling the front wheels. We expect these specifications to remain unchanged in the updated version. Once launched, the facelifted XUV400 will rival the Tata Nexon EV and the MG ZS EV.

