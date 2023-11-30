Skoda Kushaq Elegance Edition on-road prices in top 10 cities in India

- Available in limited numbers
- Gets a single powertrain
Skoda India has recently launched the Elegance Edition of the Kushaq SUV in the country at a starting price of Rs. 18.31 lakh (ex-showroom). Restricted to limited numbers, this edition is positioned at the top in the Kushaq line-up and will be available in a single powertrain across manual and automatic gearbox options.
Here we list down the on-road prices of the recently launched Kushaq Elegance Edition in the top 10 cities in the country:
|Cities
|Kushaq Elegance Edition MT
|Kushaq Elegance Edition AT
|Delhi
|Rs. 21.32 lakh
|Rs. 22.69 lakh
|Mumbai
|Rs. 21.69 lakh
|Rs. 23.09 lakh
|Bengaluru
|Rs. 22.57 lakh
|Rs. 24.03 lakh
|Pune
|Rs. 21.69 lakh
|Rs. 23.09 lakh
|Hyderabad
|Rs. 22.56 lakh
|Rs. 24.02 lakh
|Ahmedabad
|Rs. 20.18 lakh
|Rs. 21.48 lakh
|Lucknow
|Rs. 21.26 lakh
|Rs. 22.63 lakh
|Bhopal
|Rs. 21.26 lakh
|Rs. 22.63 lakh
|Ranchi
|Rs. 20.53 lakh
|Rs. 21.85 lakh
|Chennai
|Rs. 22.76 lakh
|Rs. 24.23 lakh
At the heart of the Kushaq Elegance Edition is a 1.5-litre TSI gasoline engine that develops 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. This motor comes coupled with a six-speed manual and a DSG gearbox sending power to the front wheels.