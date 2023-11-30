CarWale
    Skoda Kushaq Elegance Edition on-road prices in top 10 cities in India

    Pawan Mudaliar

    • Available in limited numbers
    • Gets a single powertrain

    Skoda India has recently launched the Elegance Edition of the Kushaq SUV in the country at a starting price of Rs. 18.31 lakh (ex-showroom). Restricted to limited numbers, this edition is positioned at the top in the Kushaq line-up and will be available in a single powertrain across manual and automatic gearbox options.

    Here we list down the on-road prices of the recently launched Kushaq Elegance Edition in the top 10 cities in the country:

    CitiesKushaq Elegance Edition MTKushaq Elegance Edition AT
    DelhiRs. 21.32 lakhRs. 22.69 lakh
    MumbaiRs. 21.69 lakhRs. 23.09 lakh
    BengaluruRs. 22.57 lakhRs. 24.03 lakh
    PuneRs. 21.69 lakhRs. 23.09 lakh
    HyderabadRs. 22.56 lakhRs. 24.02 lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 20.18 lakhRs. 21.48 lakh
    LucknowRs. 21.26 lakhRs. 22.63 lakh
    BhopalRs. 21.26 lakhRs. 22.63 lakh
    RanchiRs. 20.53 lakhRs. 21.85 lakh
    ChennaiRs. 22.76 lakhRs. 24.23 lakh
    At the heart of the Kushaq Elegance Edition is a 1.5-litre TSI gasoline engine that develops 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. This motor comes coupled with a six-speed manual and a DSG gearbox sending power to the front wheels.

