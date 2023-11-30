Skoda Kushaq Elegance Edition on-road prices in top 10 cities in India

Available in limited numbers

Gets a single powertrain

Skoda India has recently launched the Elegance Edition of the Kushaq SUV in the country at a starting price of Rs. 18.31 lakh (ex-showroom). Restricted to limited numbers, this edition is positioned at the top in the Kushaq line-up and will be available in a single powertrain across manual and automatic gearbox options.

Here we list down the on-road prices of the recently launched Kushaq Elegance Edition in the top 10 cities in the country:

Cities Kushaq Elegance Edition MT Kushaq Elegance Edition AT Delhi Rs. 21.32 lakh Rs. 22.69 lakh Mumbai Rs. 21.69 lakh Rs. 23.09 lakh Bengaluru Rs. 22.57 lakh Rs. 24.03 lakh Pune Rs. 21.69 lakh Rs. 23.09 lakh Hyderabad Rs. 22.56 lakh Rs. 24.02 lakh Ahmedabad Rs. 20.18 lakh Rs. 21.48 lakh Lucknow Rs. 21.26 lakh Rs. 22.63 lakh Bhopal Rs. 21.26 lakh Rs. 22.63 lakh Ranchi Rs. 20.53 lakh Rs. 21.85 lakh Chennai Rs. 22.76 lakh Rs. 24.23 lakh

At the heart of the Kushaq Elegance Edition is a 1.5-litre TSI gasoline engine that develops 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. This motor comes coupled with a six-speed manual and a DSG gearbox sending power to the front wheels.