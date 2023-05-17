Lamborghini Urus Performante Essenza SCV12 Limited Edition unveiled

- The limited edition Urus is limited to 40 units worldwide

- Reserved exclusively for Essenza SCV12 owners

Lamborghini has revealed a limited edition version of the Urus SUV, called the Urus Performante Essenza SCV12. Limited to just 40 units across the globe, the special version is being offered exclusively to the owners of the tack-only Essenza SCV12 supercar.

With special inputs from the folks at the brand Ad Personam specialisation division, the Lamborghini Urus Performante Essenza SCV12 boasts of extensive use of carbon-fibre elements all around, including the engine hood, roof, mirrors, frame, and the logo between the tail light clusters. Further, these carbon-fibre elements can be ordered in a gloss or matte finish.

The two-tone colour scheme seen in the images here is an option that could reflect the body colours and livery of the respective owners' Essenza SC V12 track car. A few other notable elements are the lower panels finished in a shade of black, 23-inch high gloss black wheels with black calipers as standard, with the option to choose other colours for the calipers and wheels from the available offerings.

Move inside the new Urus Performante Essenza SCV12 and you will be greeted by a Nero Cosmus Alcantara upholstery with leather details, carbon-fibre inserts with a gloss or matte finish, a black anodized aluminium elements, and the entire Dark Package save for the contrasting red door handles.

To stand out from the vanilla Urus, customers will get a decorative element on the passenger side of the dashboard and the kick plates with the Essenza SCV12 logo and silhouette. Also on offer are two celebratory carbon-fibre plaques in the passenger compartment, one with the Lamborghini 60th Anniversary logo, and the other with the vehicle number or the customer’s name.

Unlike what the name suggests, the Lamborghini Urus Performante Essenza SCV12 derives firepower from the same 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine producing an output of 657bhp and 850Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed DCT unit. The SUV can attain speeds of 100kmph from a standstill in 3.3 seconds, all the way up to a top speed of 306kmph.