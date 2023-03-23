Lamborghini Urus S to be launched in India on 13 April

- Urus S was unveiled in October 2022

- The model, unlike the Performante, focuses on the luxury quotient

Italian marquee Lamborghini pulled the covers off the Urus S back in October last year. Now, the house of the raging bull has confirmed the arrival of this new version of its SUV on Indian soil with a launch that is scheduled to take place on 13 April.

The Lamborghini Urus S, unlike its sibling, the Performante which focuses on outright performance, has its direction set on the luxury and customisation front. The ‘S’ suffix in the name, similar to the Aventador S, suggests that it is a mid-life update in the model’s lifecycle.

In terms of cosmetic updates, the Urus S, compared to its predecessor, gets a tweaked bonnet with air vents, new front and rear bumpers, and wheel options ranging from 21 to 23-inches in size. While the interior of the SUV gets new bi-colour Sportivo and Sophisticated options along with the Performante stitching pattern in tow. Customers can choose from various hues such as brown, cream, and tan combinations. Should you feel the need to have it further customised to one’s taste, the brand’s Ad Personam division steps in to cover all that ground.

Under the hood, the new Lamborghini Urus S is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 that spits out 657bhp and 850Nm of torque. Married to an eight-speed automatic transmission, it gains speeds of 100kmph from a standstill in 3.5 seconds. The model also carries over the air suspension from the standard Urus, unlike its Performante sibling which gets steel springs and a lowered suspension setup. It also features a set of six modes including Strada, Sport, Corsa, Sabbia, Neve, and Terra.