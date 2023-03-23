Hyundai Ai3 small SUV begins testing in India

- The Hyundai micro-SUV will rival the Tata Punch and Citroen C3

- Could be launched in India later this year

Fresh off the launch of the 2023 Verna, Hyundai seems to have begun working on its next offering for the Indian market. A single spy shot has revealed a test mule of the Ai3 micro-SUV that was spotted on Indian soil for the first time.

As seen in the image, the model, codenamed Hyundai Ai3, is completely camouflaged from front to rear. The test mule featured blacked-out B-pillars and roof rails, a sunroof, beige interior upholstery, a shark-fin antenna, A-pillar-mounted ORVMs, and a quarter glass for the rear windows. Although this unit had steel wheels, the top-spec variant will be shod with alloy wheels.

Previous spy shots of the Hyundai micro-SUV have revealed that it is likely to feature a dual-tone interior theme, a small front arm-rest with cup holders below, 50:50 split rear seats with headrests, and a brushed aluminium finish for the inner door handles. Elsewhere, we can expect split headlamps, LED tail lights, a large grille, and C-pillar-mounted door handles.

Under the hood, the new Ai3 small SUV could be powered by Hyundai’s 1.2-litre four-cylinder, NA Kappa petrol motor that generates 82bhp and 114Nm of torque. Transmission options are likely to include a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit. The model, which will be positioned below the Venue in India, could be launched by the end of this year.

