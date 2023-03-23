2023 Hyundai Verna spotted in new Tellurian Brown colour

- Sixth-gen Verna prices in India start at Rs. 10.90 lakh

- Is available in nine colours

Hyundai launched the new Verna earlier this week, with introductory prices in India starting at Rs. 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom). As we wait for official deliveries of the sedan to begin, a new colour of the model has been spotted at a dealership.

As seen in the images here, the new Hyundai Verna is finished in a shade of Tellurian Brown. This is one of the nine colour options that the model is offered with. The other paintjobs include Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Fiery Red, Atlas White, Abyss Black, Starry Night, Atlas White with black roof, and Fiery Red with black roof.

Under the hood, the 2023 Verna is powered by a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 258bhp and 253Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual unit or a seven-speed DCT unit. Also on offer is a 1.5-litre NA petrol motor that develops 113bhp and 144Nm of torque. Transmission duties for this powertrain are handled by a six-speed manual unit or an IVT unit.

The MY23 Hyundai Verna is available in four variants, namely EX, S, SX, and SX(O). In India, the sedan rivals the new Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Skoda Slavia, and Volkswagen Virtus.

