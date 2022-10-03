New Lamborghini Urus S revealed

- Improved acceleration over the Urus Performante

- Two new models in the Lamborghini SUV line-up, Urus S and Urus Performante

Italian premium performance automaker, Lamborghini has further extended the Urus line-up with the newly unveiled Urus S. As compared to the recently introduced Urus Performante, the new Urus S moves the luxury quotient to the next level. With this, the Urus is now available in both Performante and S variant options.

Mechanically, the Urus S is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbo engine which generates 657bhp and 6,000rpm and 850Nm of max torque between 2,300-4,500rpm. The SUV is capable of sprinting from zero to 100kmph in just 3.5 seconds and zero to 200kmph in 12.5 seconds. This engine comes mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox and it has a top speed of 305kmph. Further, the SUV offers multiple drive modes such as Strada, Sport, Corsa, and Ego. Interestingly, the vehicle also offers three off-road drive selectors, namely – Terra, Neve, and Sabbia.

Visually, the vehicle gets a new front bumper design along with the new matt black painted stainless steel skid plate as standard. Further, the new lightweight carbon fiber painted bonnet gets matt black air vents. As for the rear, the Urus S gets a more streamlined layout with matt black painted lower part and a new twin-pipe exhaust design in brushed steel as standard and matt or shiny black options. Apart from the standard 21-inch wheels, the vehicle is also available in 22-inch and 23-inch options.

As for the interior, it offers bi-colour Sportivo and bi-colour Sophisticated options with the Performante stitching pattern. The dark interior is available in tan, cream, and brown combination options.