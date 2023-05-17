CarWale
    Maruti Dzire gets discounts of up to Rs. 14,000 in May 2023

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Maruti Dzire gets discounts of up to Rs. 14,000 in May 2023

    - Avail of discounts on multiple Maruti cars this month

    - All the models were recently updated to comply with BS6 and RDE norms 

    Maruti discounts in May 2023

    A few Maruti Suzuki dealerships in the country are offering discounts across the model range this month. These benefits can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

    Maruti Dzire discounts

    The petrol variants of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire are available with an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000. There are no discounts on the CNG variants of the sub-four metre sedan.

    Maruti Dzire: Latest updates

    Last month, Maruti Suzuki upgraded its entire fleet of vehicles to comply with the BS6 Phase 2 and RDE norms. Further, this resulted in a price hike for all the products, including the Dzire and Swift, which became dearer by up to Rs. 7,500 each.

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire
    Rs. 6.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
