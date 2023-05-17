Production-ready Volvo EX30 spied ahead of its global debut

- To debut globally on 7 June, 2023

- It was teased at the launch of EX90

Swedish carmaker, Volvo, has announced the debut date of its upcoming all-electric SUV, the EX30. The compact electric SUV will be revealed globally on 7 June, 2023 with bookings commencing on the same day. Now, ahead of its unveiling, the EX30 was spotted in its final pre-production phase.

As seen in the spy images, the EX30 will borrow most of its design characteristics from its elder sibling, the EX90. Up front, the face is highlighted by the signature Thor Hammer-like LED DRLs embedded in the same housing as the LED headlamps. Other than that, the exterior of the SUV was fully covered in wraps, thus restricting more details from getting leaked. However, during the launch of the EX90, the brand teased the EX30 parked next to it with a smaller dimension and different tail light setup.

The EX30 will be manufactured in China for the domestic and international markets. Additionally, the compact electric SUV could be shipped with a smaller battery pack to keep the cost down. Although, being a Volvo, the EX30 will not receive any cost-cutting in terms of safety and tech on offer.

With this, the carmaker will move one step closer to its plan of launching one new electric vehicle every year and being an all-electric brand by 2030.

