    Hyundai Verna Turbo claimed vs real-world mileage

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    401 Views
    Hyundai Verna Turbo claimed vs real-world mileage

    - Claimed mileage – Up to 20.6kmpl

    - Turbo DCT variant tested 

    With the 2023 update, the new Verna gets BS6 2-compliant petrol engines. While we are familiar with the 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor, the 1.5-litre turbo mill is new and also the most powerful engine in the segment. It churns out 158bhp and 253Nm pf torque and is coupled with a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DCT unit. n this story, we will tell about its tested, real-world mileage. 

    Hyundai Verna Turbo claimed mileage

    Hyundai Verna Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    While the 1.5 naturally aspirated has a claimed mileage of up to 19.6kmpl, here are the mileage numbers that Hyundai claims for the 1.5 Turbo version.

    1.5 Turbo Manual20kmpl
    1.5 Turbo DCT20.6kmpl

    Hyundai Verna Turbo real-world mileage

    The Verna Turbo weighs 1,270kg on a full tank. In our city loop of 80 kilometres, the Verna Turbo DCT variant returned 11.06 kilometres to a litre. And when tested on the highway, the sedan delivered 18.8kmpl. While the city mileage is significantly lower than the claimed mileage, the Verna Turbo is an efficient car while munching miles. 

    Hyundai Verna Image
    Hyundai Verna
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
