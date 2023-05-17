CarWale
    Nissan Magnite attracts heavy discounts in May 2023

    Haji Chakralwale

    Nissan Magnite attracts heavy discounts in May 2023
    • The engines are BS6 Phase 2 compliant
    • Offers vary depending on the region 

    Nissan is currently offering a good amount of discounts for its only car on sale, the Magnite in India. The offers are in the form of cash benefits, corporate discounts, exchange bonuses, and maintenance packages. These benefits are valid for a limited period, that is, till 31 May, 2023.

    Variants and specification details of the Nissan Magnite

    The Nissan Magnite is offered in multiple trim levels, including XE, XL, XV, Turbo, Premium, and Premium Turbo (O) variants, ranging between Rs. 6 lakh to Rs. 10.86 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) in India. Under the hood, the SUV comes equipped with an option of a 1.0-litre NA petrol engine and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. The former is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox producing 71bhp and 96Nm of torque. The latter, meanwhile, can be had with a five-speed manual or a CVT unit, and churns out 99bhp and 152Nm of torque. Notably, both engines comply with the new BS6 Phase 2 and RDE norms.

    Listed below are the discounts on the Magnite SUV for May 2023

    VariantsCategoryAmount 
    All except XEUp to three years of the maintenance packageUp to Rs. 12,100
    All except XEExchange bonusUp to Rs. 18,000
    All except XE and XLAccessories or cash discountUp to Rs. 10,000
    Non-turbo XL MTAccessories or cash discountUp to Rs. 20,000
    All except XECorporate benefitsUp to Rs. 7,000

    The abovementioned discounts are applicable only on select variants and may vary depending on the variants, dealership, stock availability, region and zone of your city. We recommend contacting your nearest Nissan-authorised dealership to get the exact information about the discounts.

    Nissan Magnite Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 7.38 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 7.21 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 6.65 Lakh
    PuneRs. 7.15 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 7.41 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 6.82 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 6.98 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 7.08 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 6.79 Lakh

    Popular Videos

