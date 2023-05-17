Nissan Magnite attracts heavy discounts in May 2023

The engines are BS6 Phase 2 compliant

Offers vary depending on the region

Nissan is currently offering a good amount of discounts for its only car on sale, the Magnite in India. The offers are in the form of cash benefits, corporate discounts, exchange bonuses, and maintenance packages. These benefits are valid for a limited period, that is, till 31 May, 2023.

Variants and specification details of the Nissan Magnite

The Nissan Magnite is offered in multiple trim levels, including XE, XL, XV, Turbo, Premium, and Premium Turbo (O) variants, ranging between Rs. 6 lakh to Rs. 10.86 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) in India. Under the hood, the SUV comes equipped with an option of a 1.0-litre NA petrol engine and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. The former is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox producing 71bhp and 96Nm of torque. The latter, meanwhile, can be had with a five-speed manual or a CVT unit, and churns out 99bhp and 152Nm of torque. Notably, both engines comply with the new BS6 Phase 2 and RDE norms.

Listed below are the discounts on the Magnite SUV for May 2023

Variants Category Amount All except XE Up to three years of the maintenance package Up to Rs. 12,100 All except XE Exchange bonus Up to Rs. 18,000 All except XE and XL Accessories or cash discount Up to Rs. 10,000 Non-turbo XL MT Accessories or cash discount Up to Rs. 20,000 All except XE Corporate benefits Up to Rs. 7,000

The abovementioned discounts are applicable only on select variants and may vary depending on the variants, dealership, stock availability, region and zone of your city. We recommend contacting your nearest Nissan-authorised dealership to get the exact information about the discounts.