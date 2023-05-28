CarWale
    India-bound BMW i5 breaks cover

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    India-bound BMW i5 breaks cover

    -         Debuts alongside the conventionally powered version 

    -         Two versions introduced – M60 xDrive and eDrive40 

    Alongside the eighth-generation BMW 5 Series, the Bavarian carmaker has revealed its electric equivalent, which is called the i5. The mid-size executive electric sedan comes in two versions – M60 xDrive and eDrive40.  

    BMW 5 Series Right Front Three Quarter

    Appearance-wise, the new 5 Series has grown more mature than before while also growing in dimension. It is also modern in terms of design and carries a proper three-box proportion. The headlamps are sharper and more aggressive looking and have a resemblance to the 2 Series Gran Coupe.  

    BMW 5 Series Right Side View

    From the side, the 7 Series-like character lines are hard to miss. Subtle design elements do stand out like the flush door handles or how the kidney grille, which is not conventional anymore, is designed. The bonnet creases merge into the grille outline. Meanwhile, from the rear, the i5 looks like a big, American sedan rather than a German.  

    BMW 5 Series Right Rear Three Quarter

    On the inside, the cabin is dominated by BMW’s latest curved display with their newest OS8.5 interface. This operating system now also allows video streaming and in-car gaming with something called the AirConsole. It’s useful when charging a big battery pack.  

    BMW 5 Series Dashboard

    As for the powertrain, the eDrive40 rear wheel drive sends 335bhp and 400Nm to the back wheels. However, in the Sport Boost or launch control, the twisting force is up to 430Nm. It takes 5.7 seconds for a 0-100kmph sprint and is electronically limited to 180kmph.  

    BMW 5 Series Right Front Three Quarter

    Meanwhile, the M60 xDrive has 590bhp of max power from two motors – one on each axle. The combined torque is 745Nm and 820Nm in boost mode. The latter can do 0-100kmph in 3.7 seconds and is limited to 230kmph.  

    BMW 5 Series Right Rear Three Quarter

    Powering the motors is an 84.3kWh high-voltage battery pack. The claimed range for eDrive40 is 475km, while the M60 version will do 412km on a single charge. It has a charging capacity of 205kW, which can juice the electric sedan from 10 to 80 per cent in just 30 minutes.  

    BMW 5 Series Right Rear Three Quarter

    The standard BMW 5 Series sedan will go on sale globally in October 2023. We expect the i5 to reach India alongside the G60 5 Series sometime next year. 

    BMW 5 Series Right Front Three Quarter
    BMW 5 Series Image
    BMW 5 Series
    Rs. 65.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Previous 
    All-new BMW 5 Series Photo Gallery
     Next 
    Maruti Fronx waiting period in India revealed

