    Maruti Fronx waiting period in India revealed

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    608 Views
    Maruti Fronx waiting period in India revealed

    - Fronx prices in India start at Rs. 7.46 lakh

    - The model is available in nine colours and five variants

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx launch timeline and base variant price

    Maruti Suzuki launched the Baleno-based Fronx Coupe-SUV in India last month, with prices starting at Rs. 7.46 lakh. The carmaker has started delivering the model to customers across the country, and we have now got our hands on the car’s waiting period.

    Maruti Fronx waiting period in three cities

    According to local dealers, the new Fronx commands a waiting period of up to six weeks in Kolkata across the variant lineup. Similarly, the waiting period for Maruti’s latest product stands at up to two weeks for Mumbai. In Hyderabad, customers purchasing the Fronx will have to wait for a period of two weeks for the Delta variant, while all other variants are readily available.

    2023 Fronx variants and colours

    The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is available in nine colour options, namely Arctic White, Grandeur Grey, Earthen Brown, Splendid Silver, Opulent Red, Earthen Brown with Bluish Black roof, Opulent Red with Bluish Black roof, and Splendid Silver with a Bluish Black roof. Further, the model is offered in five variants called Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta, and Alpha.

    New Maruti Fronx mileage and engine specifications 

    Under the hood, the Maruti Fronx is powered by a 1.2-litre NA petrol motor that generates an output of 89bhp and 113Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit. There is also a 1.0-litre BoosterJet turbo-petrol engine developing 99bhp and 147Nm of torque, mated with a five-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit. Further, the model is claimed to return a mileage of up to 22.89kmpl.

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx prices in India

    The following are the variant-wise prices of the Fronx coupe-SUV (all prices, ex-showroom):

    New Fronx Sigma 1.2 MTRs. 7.46 lakh
    New Fronx Delta 1.2 MTRs. 8.32 lakh
    New Fronx Delta 1.2 AMTRs. 8.87 lakh
    New Fronx Delta+ 1.2 MTRs. 8.72 lakh
    New Fronx Delta+ 1.2 AMTRs. 9.27 lakh
    New Fronx Delta+ 1.0 MTRs. 9.72 lakh
    New Fronx Zeta 1.0 MTRs. 10.55 lakh
    New Fronx Zeta 1.0 ATRs. 12.05 lakh
    New Fronx Alpha 1.0 MTRs. 11.47 lakh
    New Fronx Alpha 1.0 ATRs. 12.97 lakh
    New Fronx Alpha 1.0 MT dual-toneRs. 11.63 lakh
    New Fronx Alpha 1.0 AT dual-toneRs. 13.13 lakh

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    MG ZS EV — Claimed range vs CarWale tested range

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
