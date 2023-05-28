CarWale
    All-new BMW 5 Series Photo Gallery

    Sagar Bhanushali

    All-new BMW 5 Series Photo Gallery

    More sporty, more luxurious, more efficient and for the first time, also available as a fully electric car, the new BMW 5 Series is here to take on the recently unveiled all-new Mercedes E-Class. Here is a closer look at one of BMW’s best-selling car worldwide. 

    It all began in 1972 when the first generation of the 5 Series was presented. Since then, the worldwide popularity of the sedan has steadily increased and by 2023, more than ten million 5-Series’ had been produced.  

    BMW 5 Series Rear View

    The heightened presence of the new car is underscored by the larger exterior dimensions compared to the previous generation. The new model has grown in length by 3.4 inches to 199.2, in width by 1.3 inches to 74.8 and in height by 1.4 inches to 59.6. The wheelbase has been increased by 0.8 inches to 117.9 and improves seating comfort, especially in the rear. 

    BMW 5 Series Left Front Three Quarter

    The front look is characterised by a modern interpretation of BMW's signature twin headlights and kidney grille. The LED headlights show the traditional four-lamp face in a minimalist form. Two nearly vertical LED elements positioned towards the outside function as daytime running lights and turn signals. Similarly, the flat rear lights interpret BMW's hallmark L-shaped lights with a modern appeal. Inside, four narrow LED strips aligned horizontally handle lighting functions. They are divided by an L shaped chrome strip. 

    BMW 5 Series Instrument Cluster

    Inside, the highlight is the BMW Curved Display which includes a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel and a 14.9-inch main display which merge into a single fully digital and high resolution unit. The modular underpinnings of the new 5 Series has allowed BMW to offer the sedan with both ICE engines as well as a fully electric model. At market launch, the all-electric i5 will be available in two model variants. 

    BMW 5 Series EV Car Charging Input Plug

    The i5 M60 xDrive performance model is positioned at the top of the 5 Series range. The internal combustion engines offered in the new 5 Series all stem from a common modular design. The new generation of the 2-litre, in-line 4-cylinder engine features the latest BMW TwinPower Turbo technology and an exhaust manifold integrated into the cylinder head. In the 530i and 530i xDrive models, the engine produces 255bhp, allowing it to accelerate from 0-96kmph in only 5.9 seconds, while additional all-wheel drive traction drops that time to 5.8 seconds for the 530i xDrive. 

    BMW 5 Series Front Door Handle

    In the inline 6-cylinder engine of the 540i xDrive, which will go into production in November 2023, you get 375bhp, an increase of 40bhp over the previous generation. You also get some additional punch from the 48-volt mild hybrid system. The 540i xDrive can accelerate from 0-96kmph in just 4.5 seconds. 

    BMW 5 Series Left Rear Three Quarter

    The global market launch of the new BMW 5 Series will begin in October 2023. It will be offered worldwide with an all-electric drivetrain, while the flexible architecture also accommodates internal combustion engines with 48-volt mild hybrid technology and plug-in hybrid system.

    BMW 5 Series
    BMW 5 Series
    Rs. 65.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    BMW 5 Series Price in India

