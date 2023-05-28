MG Gloster Black Storm edition to be launched in India tomorrow

- To get black and red treatment inside out

- Will likely be based on the top-spec variant

MG India is all set to launch a new special edition of its flagship SUV, the Gloster Black Storm edition in the country. The update will be in the form of cosmetic changes including red colour accents on its exterior and interior. Ahead of its launch, the carmaker released a teaser revealing a few details of the upcoming special edition of the Gloster SUV.

On the outside, the Gloster Black Storm edition is finished in a Metal Black hue with red accents on places like front and rear skid plates, ORVMs, and door panels. The headlight cluster too, get red inserts inside them. Other than that, there’s a ‘Black Storm’ badging on the front fenders. All other elements like the front grille, ‘Gloster’ lettering on the tailgate, alloy wheels, and fog lamp surrounds are finished in black colour, further adding to the dark appeal of the SUV.

The interiors too get a dark look with the black upholstery and dashboard instead of the standard black and tan brown combination. The cabin also gets a red hue on all the dashboard and centre console buttons, red-coloured floor mats, red inserts on door pads, and red ambient lighting. Additionally, the infotainment system and instrument cluster could also get the red theme to match the cabin’s overall look.

Under the hood, we expect it to be powered by the same BS6 Phase 2 updated 2.0-litre diesel engine with turbo and twin-turbo options. Both engine options get an eight-speed automatic transmission. Of the two powertrains, the twin-turbo variant also has a 4WD configuration.