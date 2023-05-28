All-electric BMW i5 range explained

- To be available in two model variants

- Estimated range of up to 470km on a single charge

The modular underpinnings of the new 5 Series has allowed BMW to offer the sedan with both ICE engines as well as a fully electric model. At market launch, the all-electric i5 will be available in two model variants. The i5 M60 xDrive performance model is positioned at the top of the 5 Series range.

The electric motor of the i5 eDrive40, located at the rear axle, generates a maximum power output of 335bhp and maximum torque of 400Nm, or 430Nm when the Sport Boost or Launch Control function is activated. The sprint from 0-96kmph takes 5.7 seconds whereas the maximum speed of the i5 eDrive40 is electronically limited to 193kmph.

The i5 M60 xDrive sits at the top of the model range and it combines a 590bhp electric drivetrain with M peformance characteristics and specific design features. Two drive units on the front and rear axles, in which the electric motor, power electronics, and transmission are combined in a common housing, form an electric all-wheel drive system. The electric motor on the rear wheels generates a maximum power output of 335bhp, while the motor at the front axle produces 257bhp.

The total system torque generated by both motors is around 750Nm, or 820Nm when M Sport Boost or the M Launch Control function is activated. This power enables the i5 M60 to accelerate from 0-96kmph in just 3.7 seconds, and the power is delivered continuously as speeds increase. The maximum speed is electronically limited to 230kmph when equipped with performance tires (210kmph with all-season tires).

Like the drive units, the high-voltage battery used in each i5 model is derived from the fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology. It is composed of four modules with 72 battery cells each and three modules with twelve cells each. The high-voltage battery has a low profile thanks to the modules being model-specifically designed. This means it can be fitted in the underbody of the BMW i5 to save space.

According to BMW, the amount of space available for the passengers in the electric 5 Series is identical to that available in the internal combustion variants. The i5’s battery has a usable energy content of 84.3 kWh.

When fitted with standard 19-inch wheels, the i5 eDrive40 is estimated to travel up to 470km on a single charge, while the range of the high performance i5 M60 xDrive is estimated at 411km. The combined charging unit in the BMW i5 enables level 2 AC charging up to 11kW.

When connected to a DC fast charger, the charging rate of 205kW means the battery can be topped up from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in about 30 minutes. First-time owners of the new BMW i5 receive two years of complimentary 30-minute charging sessions at Electrify America DC fast-charging locations.