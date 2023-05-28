CarWale
    All-electric BMW i5 range explained

    Authors Image

    Sagar Bhanushali

    578 Views
    All-electric BMW i5 range explained

    - To be available in two model variants 

    - Estimated range of up to 470km on a single charge 

    The modular underpinnings of the new 5 Series has allowed BMW to offer the sedan with both ICE engines as well as a fully electric model. At market launch, the all-electric i5 will be available in two model variants. The i5 M60 xDrive performance model is positioned at the top of the 5 Series range. 

    BMW 5 Series Rear Badge

    The electric motor of the i5 eDrive40, located at the rear axle, generates a maximum power output of 335bhp and maximum torque of 400Nm, or 430Nm when the Sport Boost or Launch Control function is activated. The sprint from 0-96kmph takes 5.7 seconds whereas the maximum speed of the i5 eDrive40 is electronically limited to 193kmph.  

    BMW 5 Series Left Side View

    The i5 M60 xDrive sits at the top of the model range and it combines a 590bhp electric drivetrain with M peformance characteristics and specific design features. Two drive units on the front and rear axles, in which the electric motor, power electronics, and transmission are combined in a common housing, form an electric all-wheel drive system. The electric motor on the rear wheels generates a maximum power output of 335bhp, while the motor at the front axle produces 257bhp. 

    BMW 5 Series Left Paddle Shifter

    The total system torque generated by both motors is around 750Nm, or 820Nm when M Sport Boost or the M Launch Control function is activated. This power enables the i5 M60 to accelerate from 0-96kmph in just 3.7 seconds, and the power is delivered continuously as speeds increase. The maximum speed is electronically limited to 230kmph when equipped with performance tires (210kmph with all-season tires). 

    BMW 5 Series Left Rear Three Quarter

    Like the drive units, the high-voltage battery used in each i5 model is derived from the fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology. It is composed of four modules with 72 battery cells each and three modules with twelve cells each. The high-voltage battery has a low profile thanks to the modules being model-specifically designed. This means it can be fitted in the underbody of the BMW i5 to save space.

    BMW 5 Series Rear Seats

    According to BMW, the amount of space available for the passengers in the electric 5 Series is identical to that available in the internal combustion variants. The i5’s battery has a usable energy content of 84.3 kWh. 

    BMW 5 Series Wheel

    When fitted with standard 19-inch wheels, the i5 eDrive40 is estimated to travel up to 470km on a single charge, while the range of the high performance i5 M60 xDrive is estimated at 411km.  The combined charging unit in the BMW i5 enables level 2 AC charging up to 11kW. 

    BMW 5 Series Right Front Three Quarter

    When connected to a DC fast charger, the charging rate of 205kW means the battery can be topped up from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in about 30 minutes. First-time owners of the new BMW i5 receive two years of complimentary 30-minute charging sessions at Electrify America DC fast-charging locations.

    BMW 5 Series Image
    BMW 5 Series
    Rs. 65.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Mahindra XUV300 and XUV700 to lead export plan for the automaker

