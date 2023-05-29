- Thar prices in India start at Rs. 10.54 lakh

Mahindra has revealed that the carmaker continues to face an overwhelming demand for its range of SUVs with each passing month. According to the latest information, the current open bookings for its vehicles stand at over 2.92 lakh units as of May 2023.

Of the aforementioned number, the Mahindra Thar accounts for 58,000 open bookings alone, with an addition of approximately 14,000 bookings each month. These numbers include bookings of all the derivatives, across body styles (hard top, soft top, and convertible top), variants (AX Opt and LX), multiple colour options, and 4x4 and RWD variants.

In order to reduce the waiting period, Mahindra has announced that it will increase the production of the Thar, XUV400, and XUV700, which currently stands at 8,000 units per month, to 10,000 units by the end of the year. Further, the company has thus decided to postpone the launch of the five-door Thar to 2024.