    Mahindra Thar 5 door launch in India postponed to 2024

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    15,230 Views
    Mahindra Thar 5 door launch in India postponed to 2024

    - Five-door Thar prices in India to be announced next year

    - Currently available in a three-door body style across 4WD and RWD versions

    Mahindra has officially confirmed that the five-door Thar will not be launched in India this year. The carmaker is currently working on ramping up its production to clear the backlog of the current iteration of Thar on sale.

    The production capacity of the Thar SUV currently stands at 8,000 units per month. The company now plans to boost production to 10,000 units per month in order to reduce the waiting period for the model before the arrival of the SUV’s five-door iteration. As of 1 May, the Thar has 58,000 open bookings.

    The Mahindra Thar is sold in the three-door body style across 4WD and RWD versions. Customers can choose from hard-top, soft-top, and convertible-top formats. Further, the SUV is available in two variants called AX Opt and LX, while the six colour options include Everest White, Aquamarine, Blazing Bronze, Red Rage, Napoli Black, and Galaxy Grey.

    On the powertrain front, the Mahindra Thar range is available with a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine, a 1.5-litre mHawk diesel engine, and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. Transmission options include six-speed manual and automatic units. The 1.5-litre diesel unit and 2.2-litre diesel unit are exclusive to the RWD and 4WD versions respectively.

    Nissan Magnite Geza Edition launched; prices in India start at Rs. 7.39 lakh

