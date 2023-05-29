CarWale
    AD

    Tata Altroz CNG review live; first drive impressions

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    397 Views
    Tata Altroz CNG review live; first drive impressions

    Earlier this week, Tata Motors launched the Altroz CNG in India at a starting price of Rs. 7.55 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in six variants, namely, XE, XM+, XM+ (S), XZ, XZ+(S), and XZ+ O (S). We have driven the Altroz CNG and the first drive review of the same is live on our website and YouTube channel.

    In terms of features, the Altroz CNG comes loaded with automatic headlamps, cruise control, steering-mounted controls, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, and a wireless charger. It also gets six airbags, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment music system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a four-inch digital instrument cluster, an electrically adjustable sunroof with voice commands, and more.

    Tata Altroz Open Boot/Trunk

    Under the hood, the Altroz CNG is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine with a twin-cylinder CNG kit. This engine comes mated to a five-speed manual gearbox and produces 76bhp and 97Nm of torque in the CNG mode. 

    Meanwhile, the model has started to reach dealerships across the country. Listed down below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Altroz CNG.

    VariantsEx-showroom prices
    XERs. 7.55 lakh
    XM+Rs. 8.40 lakh
    XM+ (S)Rs. 8.85 lakh
    XZRs. 9.53 lakh
    XZ+ (S)Rs. 10.03 lakh
    XZ+ O (S)Rs. 10.55 lakh
    Tata Altroz Image
    Tata Altroz
    Rs. 6.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Maruti Baleno gets 3-point seat belts for all passengers as standard
     Next 
    Mahindra Thar accounts for 58,000 open bookings

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Altroz Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Altroz CNG - Best CNG car in India? | CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Tata Altroz CNG - Best CNG car in India? | CarWale
    By CarWale Team29 May 2023
    130 Views
    12 Likes
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33475 Views
    16 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Rs. 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Rs. 5.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Rs. 6.61 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai i20
    Hyundai i20
    Rs. 7.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tiago
    Tata Tiago
    Rs. 5.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Kwid
    Renault Kwid
    Rs. 4.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Glanza
    Toyota Glanza
    Rs. 6.71 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
    Rs. 3.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    BMW Z4
    BMW Z4
    Rs. 89.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    25th MAY
    BMW X3 M40i
    BMW X3 M40i
    Rs. 86.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th MAY
    MG Comet EV
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 7.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lexus RX
    Lexus RX
    Rs. 95.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Rs. 4.18 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    Rs. 3.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Rs. 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    7th Jun 2023Expected Launch
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster

    Rs. 1.03 - 1.10 CroreEstimated Price

    22nd Jun 2023Expected Launch
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    6th Jun 2023Unveil Date
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter

    Rs. 6.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Engage
    Maruti Suzuki Engage

    Rs. 25.20 - 30.20 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)

    Rs. 32.00 - 37.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 7.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Altroz
    Tata Altroz
    Rs. 6.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Altroz Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 7.80 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 8.16 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 7.55 Lakh
    PuneRs. 7.82 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 7.89 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 7.50 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 7.68 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 7.71 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 7.36 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Tata Altroz CNG - Best CNG car in India? | CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Tata Altroz CNG - Best CNG car in India? | CarWale
    By CarWale Team29 May 2023
    130 Views
    12 Likes
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33475 Views
    16 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Altroz CNG review live; first drive impressions