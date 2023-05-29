Tata Altroz CNG review live; first drive impressions

Earlier this week, Tata Motors launched the Altroz CNG in India at a starting price of Rs. 7.55 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in six variants, namely, XE, XM+, XM+ (S), XZ, XZ+(S), and XZ+ O (S). We have driven the Altroz CNG and the first drive review of the same is live on our website and YouTube channel.

In terms of features, the Altroz CNG comes loaded with automatic headlamps, cruise control, steering-mounted controls, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, and a wireless charger. It also gets six airbags, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment music system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a four-inch digital instrument cluster, an electrically adjustable sunroof with voice commands, and more.

Under the hood, the Altroz CNG is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine with a twin-cylinder CNG kit. This engine comes mated to a five-speed manual gearbox and produces 76bhp and 97Nm of torque in the CNG mode.

Meanwhile, the model has started to reach dealerships across the country. Listed down below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Altroz CNG.