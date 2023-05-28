Mahindra XUV300 and XUV700 to lead export plan for the automaker

- The biggest market is South Africa

- Most recent launch is Scorpio N SUV

International auto business

Mahindra has been exporting cars from India starting with the first generation Scorpio and its derivatives since the early 2000s. Now, speaking during the announcement of its annual results, Mahindra revealed a three-phase plan for its export business.

Phase 1 of Mahindra exports

In the first phase, which is currently going on, Mahindra has been exporting cars to major RHD markets and the charge is being led by the XUV300 compact SUV and XUV700 premium SUV. The biggest market is South Africa where it recently also launched the Scorpio-N SUV. In fact, South Africa has been one of Mahindra’s biggest markets for a while now contributing to the largest share of its export numbers. Apart from South Africa Mahindra has also been getting major business from our neighbouring nations like Nepal, Bhutan and Sri Lanka but also places like Australia and New Zealand.

Phase 2 - Sale of EVs in Global RHD markets

Last year, Mahindra revealed its new EV brand, its EV launch plans and as a part of this, the XUV400 SUV. It will start retail sales of its Born EV range in India in 2025 whose opening batsman will be the XUV700-based XUV E8 SUV. The cars will be produced at a new manufacturing plant near Pune on the back of a Rs. 10,000 crore investment over the next eight years. As a part of Phase 2, it will begin the export of these EVs to various global RHD markets, quite possibly all of the countries mentioned in the Phase 1 section.

Phase 3 - Sale of EVs in Global LHD markets

Mahindra’s big export plans also include various European countries where the regulations are much tighter and far more specific. It has said that it will begin exports of EVs to these nations once it has got its entire RHD export operations in place. The EU nations are expected to lead charge over the next 10 years in terms of global EV adoption and Mahindra’s move to be a player in this space should greatly help its volumes.