    Kia Seltos on-road prices in top 10 cities in India

    Kia Seltos on-road prices in top 10 cities in India

    - Diesel variants get an iMT gearbox

    - Turbo-petrol engine discontinued 

    Kia officially launched the BS6 Phase 2-updated Seltos in India in March 2023. The SUV is offered in seven trims, including HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+, and X Line. The manufacturer has discontinued the turbo-petrol engine, while the other powertrains are now RDE norms-compliant and E20 fuel-ready.

    Here we list down the on-road prices of the Kia Seltos in the top 10 cities across the country: 

    Kia Seltos on-road prices:

    CitiesBase variant (prices, on-road)Top variant (prices, on-road)
    MumbaiRs. 12.92 lakhRs. 23.55 lakh
    DelhiRs. 12.68 lakhRs. 23.16 lakh
    ChennaiRs. 13.16 lakhRs. 23.59 lakh
    KolkataRs. 12.68 lakhRs. 22.70 lakh
    BangaloreRs. 13.57 lakhRs. 24.34 lakh
    HyderabadRs. 13.34 lakhRs. 23.94 lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 12.16 lakhRs. 21.82 lakh
    PuneRs. 12.90 lakhRs. 23.53 lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 12.06 lakhRs. 21.62 lakh
    KochiRs. 13.14 lakh Rs. 23.96 lakh

    Kia Seltos engine and specifications:

    Kia Seltos Engine Shot

    Under the hood, the Kia Seltos is offered with a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The gasoline motor is tuned to produce 113bhp and 144Nm of torque and comes mated to a six-speed manual or a CVT unit. The oil burner, on the other hand, belts out 113bhp and 250Nm of torque and comes paired with a six-speed iMT or an automatic unit. Both powertrains come equipped with idle start/stop technology as standard. 

    Kia Seltos rivals:

    The Kia Seltos locks horns with the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, and Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
