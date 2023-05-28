Kia Seltos on-road prices in top 10 cities in India

- Diesel variants get an iMT gearbox

- Turbo-petrol engine discontinued

Kia officially launched the BS6 Phase 2-updated Seltos in India in March 2023. The SUV is offered in seven trims, including HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+, and X Line. The manufacturer has discontinued the turbo-petrol engine, while the other powertrains are now RDE norms-compliant and E20 fuel-ready.

Here we list down the on-road prices of the Kia Seltos in the top 10 cities across the country:

Kia Seltos on-road prices:

Cities Base variant (prices, on-road) Top variant (prices, on-road) Mumbai Rs. 12.92 lakh Rs. 23.55 lakh Delhi Rs. 12.68 lakh Rs. 23.16 lakh Chennai Rs. 13.16 lakh Rs. 23.59 lakh Kolkata Rs. 12.68 lakh Rs. 22.70 lakh Bangalore Rs. 13.57 lakh Rs. 24.34 lakh Hyderabad Rs. 13.34 lakh Rs. 23.94 lakh Ahmedabad Rs. 12.16 lakh Rs. 21.82 lakh Pune Rs. 12.90 lakh Rs. 23.53 lakh Chandigarh Rs. 12.06 lakh Rs. 21.62 lakh Kochi Rs. 13.14 lakh Rs. 23.96 lakh

Kia Seltos engine and specifications:

Under the hood, the Kia Seltos is offered with a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The gasoline motor is tuned to produce 113bhp and 144Nm of torque and comes mated to a six-speed manual or a CVT unit. The oil burner, on the other hand, belts out 113bhp and 250Nm of torque and comes paired with a six-speed iMT or an automatic unit. Both powertrains come equipped with idle start/stop technology as standard.

Kia Seltos rivals:

The Kia Seltos locks horns with the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, and Maruti Suzuki Fronx.