Kia Seltos on-road prices in top 10 cities in India

- Diesel variants get an iMT gearbox
- Turbo-petrol engine discontinued
Kia officially launched the BS6 Phase 2-updated Seltos in India in March 2023. The SUV is offered in seven trims, including HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+, and X Line. The manufacturer has discontinued the turbo-petrol engine, while the other powertrains are now RDE norms-compliant and E20 fuel-ready.
Here we list down the on-road prices of the Kia Seltos in the top 10 cities across the country:
Kia Seltos on-road prices:
|Cities
|Base variant (prices, on-road)
|Top variant (prices, on-road)
|Mumbai
|Rs. 12.92 lakh
|Rs. 23.55 lakh
|Delhi
|Rs. 12.68 lakh
|Rs. 23.16 lakh
|Chennai
|Rs. 13.16 lakh
|Rs. 23.59 lakh
|Kolkata
|Rs. 12.68 lakh
|Rs. 22.70 lakh
|Bangalore
|Rs. 13.57 lakh
|Rs. 24.34 lakh
|Hyderabad
|Rs. 13.34 lakh
|Rs. 23.94 lakh
|Ahmedabad
|Rs. 12.16 lakh
|Rs. 21.82 lakh
|Pune
|Rs. 12.90 lakh
|Rs. 23.53 lakh
|Chandigarh
|Rs. 12.06 lakh
|Rs. 21.62 lakh
|Kochi
|Rs. 13.14 lakh
|Rs. 23.96 lakh
Kia Seltos engine and specifications:
Under the hood, the Kia Seltos is offered with a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The gasoline motor is tuned to produce 113bhp and 144Nm of torque and comes mated to a six-speed manual or a CVT unit. The oil burner, on the other hand, belts out 113bhp and 250Nm of torque and comes paired with a six-speed iMT or an automatic unit. Both powertrains come equipped with idle start/stop technology as standard.
Kia Seltos rivals:
The Kia Seltos locks horns with the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, and Maruti Suzuki Fronx.