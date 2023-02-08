CarWale

    Mahindra Scorpio-N launched in South Africa

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Mahindra Scorpio-N launched in South Africa

    - The Scorpio-N for the South African market is available in three variants

    - Offered only with a diesel unit paired with an automatic transmission

    Mahindra has officially launched the Scorpio-N in the South African market. The SUV is available in three variants including Z4, Z8, and Z8L, and is powered exclusively by a 2.2-litre diesel engine with a six-speed automatic transmission.

    Under the hood, the 2.2-litre, four-cylinder, mHawk diesel engine that powers the Mahindra Scorpio-N in South Africa is tuned to generate 172bhp and 400Nm of torque, paired exclusively with a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The model is available with a RWD layout as standard, while a 4x4 version is offered as an option. The SUV only gets a seven-seat configuration in the South African market.

    In the features department, the Mahindra Scorpio-N is equipped with an electric sunroof, dual barrel headlamps, LED DRLs, LED tail lights, 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, drive modes (Zip, Zap, and Zoom), dual-zone climate control, wireless charging, cooled glove-box, 12-speaker Sony-sourced music system, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-tone interior theme, AdrenoX connected car technology, six airbags, and TPMS. Colour options on the SUV include Dazzling Silver, Deep Forest, Grand Canyon, Everest White, Napoli Black, and Red Rage.

    Mahindra Scorpio-N Image
    Mahindra Scorpio-N
    ₹ 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
