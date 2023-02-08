Mahindra Scorpio-N launched in South Africa

- The Scorpio-N for the South African market is available in three variants

- Offered only with a diesel unit paired with an automatic transmission

Mahindra has officially launched the Scorpio-N in the South African market. The SUV is available in three variants including Z4, Z8, and Z8L, and is powered exclusively by a 2.2-litre diesel engine with a six-speed automatic transmission.

Under the hood, the 2.2-litre, four-cylinder, mHawk diesel engine that powers the Mahindra Scorpio-N in South Africa is tuned to generate 172bhp and 400Nm of torque, paired exclusively with a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The model is available with a RWD layout as standard, while a 4x4 version is offered as an option. The SUV only gets a seven-seat configuration in the South African market.

In the features department, the Mahindra Scorpio-N is equipped with an electric sunroof, dual barrel headlamps, LED DRLs, LED tail lights, 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, drive modes (Zip, Zap, and Zoom), dual-zone climate control, wireless charging, cooled glove-box, 12-speaker Sony-sourced music system, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-tone interior theme, AdrenoX connected car technology, six airbags, and TPMS. Colour options on the SUV include Dazzling Silver, Deep Forest, Grand Canyon, Everest White, Napoli Black, and Red Rage.