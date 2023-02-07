Maruti Swift now gets ESP safety feature as standard

- ESP was previously offered only in the top-spec variant of the Swift

- New connectivity features introduced in Baleno, XL6, and Ertiga earlier today

Maruti Suzuki has updated the safety features in select cars including the Baleno and Swift, which now receive these features as standard across the variant line-up. At the same time, the company introduced new connectivity features for the XL6, Ertiga, and Baleno.

Coming to the feature update, the Maruti Suzuki Swift now receives the Electronic Stability Program (ESP) as standard. This feature was previously limited to the top-spec ZXi Plus variant of the model. ESP will now be available across the complete variant range of the Swift that includes LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus.

In other news, the Maruti Swift was one of the many models in the Arena cars portfolio to receive a new colour scheme under the Black Edition range. Known as Pearl Midnight Black, the new paintjob is offered on models such as the Alto K10, Celerio, Wagon R, Swift, Dzire, Ertiga, S-Presso, and Brezza. The same colour was previously introduced in the Nexa range of cars as well.