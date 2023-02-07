Discounts of up to Rs 33,000 on Hyundai cars in February 2023

Select Hyundai dealerships in the country are offering discounts on various models in February 2023. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

The CNG variants of the Hyundai Aura are available with a cash discount of Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. All other variants of the sub-four metre sedan get a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000.

The Magna and Sportz variants of the Hyundai i20 are offered with a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. The Grand i10 Nios can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. There are no discounts on the Venue, Verna, i20 N Line, Creta, Tucson, and Alcazar.