Kia KA4 (Carnival) – Now in pictures

South Korean carmaker, Kia, showcased the next-generation Carnival and the EV9 concept at the Auto Expo 2023. The fourth-generation MPV is codenamed as KA4 was globally unveiled in June 2020. The manufacturer is likely to debut this MPV sometime later this year in India.

Let’s take a closer look at the photos of Kia KA4 that was showcased at the event.

In terms of dimensions, the MPV measures 5,155mm in length, 1,995mm in width, and 1,775mm in height. The wheelbase stands at 3,090mm. When compared to its predecessor, the KA4 has grown by 40mm in length and 30mm in wheelbase.

The front fascia highlights the new grille with brushed silver inserts, rectangular projector headlamp unit with integrated LED DRLs, and dual tone-alloy wheels.

The KA4 is expected to carry the same powertrain as that of the current-gen Carnival. It gets a 2.2-litre four-cylinder diesel engine producing 197bhp and 440Nm of torque mated with an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Inside, the cabin comes equipped with two 12.3-inch floating panel screen which integrates a touchscreen with an all-digital instrument cluster, a 12-speaker Bose-sourced music system, rear seat entertainment screen, and electronically-controlled sliding rear doors.

On the safety front, it gets airbags, a rear-view camera with dynamic parking guidance, rear occupant alert, and a passenger intercom. There’s also ADAS tech which is offered in the international spec and we expect it to be offered in India as well.

Photos by Kapil Angane and Kaustubh Gandhi