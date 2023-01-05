CarWale

    Maruti Suzuki Nexa Black Edition range launched

    Jay Shah

    Maruti Suzuki Nexa Black Edition range launched

    - Limited only to Nexa models

    - Prices of the new Black Edition range remain same as the standard range

    Celebrating its brand’s 40th anniversary, Maruti Suzuki has launched the Nexa Black Edition range in the country. All the Nexa models including Ignis, Baleno, XL6, Ciaz, and Grand Vitara will now be offered in a new Pearl Midnight Black exterior shade along with the existing colour palette. Furthermore, the automaker is also offering a Limited Edition accessory package for these models, details of which are mentioned below. 

    Maruti Suzuki Ignis

    The new Pearl Midnight Black colour is limited only to the Zeta and Alpha variants of the Ignis and commands no extra price over the other hues. Furthermore, buyers can also opt for an accessory pack which includes door visors, front and rear under spoiler, chrome garnish, seat covers, a steering cover, and designer mats. The Limited accessory package is priced at Rs 22,990. 

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    For the Baleno, there are two accessory packs to choose from – Elegrande Collection and Novo-Spirit Collection. The former includes elements like dark grey and black underbody spoiler, door visors, illuminated sill guard, bumper corner protector, and an interior styling kit. Meanwhile, the latter will appeal to buyers who prefer to add a bling to the look. This includes several chrome garnish like on the front and rear bumper, ORVMs, and around the number plate. Both these packs are priced at Rs 22,990 and Rs 17,890, respectively. 

    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

    All the variants of the Ciaz mid-size sedan are offered with the new Pearl Midnight Black paint scheme. The Affluence accessory pack at Rs 39,990 for the Ciaz offers an illuminated door sill guard, beige mats, seat covers, a leather steering cover, and a body side moulding set. 

    Maruti Suzuki XL6

    The Alpha and Alpha+ variants of the XL6 are available in the new Nexa Black edition while the accessory combo back which can be opted for Zeta, Alpha, and Alpha+ variants offers body side moulding, door visors, window frame kit, number plate garnish, an interior styling kit, mats, cushions, and a vacuum cleaner. 

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    The Grand Vitara is the latest addition to the Nexa range and those who are willing to buy this mid-size SUV can book it in the new Pearl Midnight Black colour in Zeta, Zeta+, Alpha, and Alpha+ variants. The Enigmax accessory pack for the Grand Vitara offers a mix of black and chrome embellishments like a bumper extender, front and rear skid plates, side skirts, head and tail lamps garnish along with a Luxe Dawn Wood interior styling kit. 

