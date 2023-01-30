Maruti Suzuki Arena Black Edition range launched

- Available at no extra cost

- Includes all eight models under the Arena range

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Black Edition of its Arena range of cars. Celebrating the brand’s 40th Anniversary, this special edition brings in the Pearl Midnight Black hue for Alto K10, Celerio, Wagon R, Swift, Dzire, Ertiga, S-Presso, and Brezza. A similar update was also introduced earlier this month when the Nexa Black Edition was launched for Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz, XL6, and Grand Vitara.

The ex-showroom prices of the Arena Black Edition are the same as the standard versions. However, like with the Nexa Black Edition range, not all variants of the aforementioned models will be offered with the new hue. The special edition will be limited to specific variants, details of which is likely to be known soon.

Besides this, Maruti Suzuki recently hiked the prices of all its models by up to 1.1 per cent. This has resulted in an increase of up to Rs 21,000, depending upon the model and variant. The new prices are applicable from 16 January, 2023.

The automaker has also commenced the bookings for Jimny and Fronx SUVs. The upcoming SUVs were recently unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023 and are slated to be launched in the coming months.