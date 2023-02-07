Maruti Suzuki Baleno, XL6, and Ertiga get new connectivity features

- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

- Gets ‘Turn-by-Turn’ navigation

India’s leading passenger car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, has upgraded the connectivity features in the Baleno, XL6, and Ertiga. All these models now get wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity with the nine-inch SmartPlay Pro and Pro+ infotainment system.

Moreover, these cars now come with Turn-by-Turn navigation on the speedometer MID. Meanwhile, the Baleno customers will get the same on the Head-up display. Additionally, the XL6 and Ertiga will now be offered with ‘Surround Sound’ Arkamys audio system

Customers can avail of these features via Over-the-Air (OTA) update. Moreover, they can also install these updates via their smartphones or download them from the Maruti Suzuki website.

Lately, the brand also celebrated its 40th anniversary by launching the Black Edition of its Arena and Nexa range of cars. This special edition brings in the Pearl Midnight Black hue for all the cars.