    Kia Seltos facelift spied testing in India; ADAS confirmed

    Haji Chakralwale

    - The spied model is already on sale in the international market

    - Expected to launch in H2 of 2023

    Back in 2019, Kia introduced the Seltos mid-sized SUV in the Indian market. It quickly gained popularity and has been enjoying a successful run alongside its established Korean cousin, the Hyundai Creta. The Seltos has received only minor updates in the form of feature additions since then. We expected the Seltos facelift to be unveiled at the 2023 Auto Expo, but that did not happen. Now, the brand is prepping to launch the Seltos facelift soon in India.

    Recently, the Seltos facelift was caught testing in the country. A closer look at the images confirms the addition of ADAS suite. Moreover, the front fascia, although camouflaged, is similar to what we have seen on the global Kia Seltos facelift on sale in international markets like South Korea. It gets bigger air dams with a new tiger-nose grille, revised LED headlights and updated LED DRLs integrated into the grille.

    Meanwhile, the profile of the SUV remains largely unchanged from the current generation but we expect it to sport a new set of alloy wheels as seen in the international model. At the back, the Seltos facelift will likely get the new connected LED tail lamps with a revised bumper.

    Under the bonnet, the Seltos facelift could make use of the existing 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel mill with an update to meet the RDE and new BS6 2 emission norms. More information will be revealed in the coming weeks.

