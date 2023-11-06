Kia India registers a sale of 24,351 units in October 2023

Seltos becomes the bestseller with a sale of 12,362 units

Y-o-Y growth stood at 4.41 per cent

Kia India reported a sale of 24,351 units in October 2023. According to the brand, the onset of festivities and strong growth recorded by the new Seltos helped it record a Y-o-Y growth of 4.41 per cent. In October last year, the company sold a total of 23,323 units.

Coming to the sales numbers, the Seltos was the bestseller from the carmaker, recording a sale of 12,362 units. This was followed by the Sonet, with a sale of 6,493 units, and then the Carens which accounted for 5,355 unit sales. Additionally, Kia India sold 141 units of the EV6 in the domestic market.

In CY2023, Kia sold 2,19,702 units up to October 2023. The Seltos contributed with 83,250 unit sales, followed by the Sonet and the Carens, with a sale of 73,333 and 60,817 units, respectively. The brand is working on the Sonet facelift, spy images of which have already surfaced on the web, ahead of its launch that is expected to take place next month.

Speaking on the occasion, Hardeep Singh Brar, National Head, Sales and Marketing, Kia India said, 'During the festive season, our customers' positive outlook has helped us achieve our fourth-highest monthly sales ever in India. The fact that our products like the Seltos, Sonet, and the Carens continue to dominate in their respective segment, despite multiple new launches by competition, is a major accomplishment. We are working towards maintaining the same momentum in the coming months.”