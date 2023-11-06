Citroen eC3 prices hiked in November 2023

Incurs uniform price increment across all variants

Can be had in two trim options

Citroen India has increased the prices of its entry-level electric hatchback, the eC3 in the country. The model was launched in the country earlier this year at a starting price of Rs. 11.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, the French automaker has revised the prices of the eC3 by Rs. 11,000 across all variants.

The eC3 can be had in two variants, namely, Live and Feel. The latter can also be had with the Vibe Pack and a dual-tone option. With the latest revisions, the Citroen eC3 starts at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 11.61 lakh. Listed below are the new variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Citroen eC3:

Variants Ex-showroom Price Live Rs. 11.61 lakh Feel Rs. 12.49 lakh Feel Vibe Pack Rs. 12.64 lakh Feel Vibe Pack Dual Tone Rs. 12.79 lakh

Powering the eC3 is a single motor setup capable of producing 56bhp and 143Nm torque. The motor sources its power from a 29.2kWh battery pack with a certified claimed range of 320km on a full charge.