    Tata Safari and Harrier base variants miss out on a spare wheel

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    11,622 Views
    Tata Safari and Harrier base variants miss out on a spare wheel
    • Gets a puncture repair kit
    • Wheel sizes range from 17 to 19 inches

    The new Harrier and Safari are offered with alloys ranging across three sizes. While the official brochure mentions that these SUVs are offered with a 16-inch steel spare wheel, there is a catch! The base Smart and Pure variants miss out on the spare wheel and instead only get a puncture repair kit.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Variant-wise wheel sizes of Harrier and Safari

    The alloy wheel size offered with the Harrier ranges from 17 to 19 inches in size.

    VariantsWheel size
    Smart range, Pure range, and Adventure17-inch
    Adventure Plus, Fearless, and Fearless Plus18-inch
    Dark Edition (Adventure Plus, Fearless, and Fearless Plus)19-inch

    As for the Safari, here are the details of all the wheel sizes.

    VariantsWheel size
    Smart range and Pure range17-inch
    Adventure range18-inch
    Accomplished and Dark Editions19-inch

    Both the SUVs are powered by the same 2.0-litre diesel engine that is tuned to produce 168bhp and 350Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with manual and automatic transmissions and here is our detailed driving impression.

