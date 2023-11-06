Tata Safari and Harrier base variants miss out on a spare wheel

Gets a puncture repair kit

Wheel sizes range from 17 to 19 inches

The new Harrier and Safari are offered with alloys ranging across three sizes. While the official brochure mentions that these SUVs are offered with a 16-inch steel spare wheel, there is a catch! The base Smart and Pure variants miss out on the spare wheel and instead only get a puncture repair kit.

Variant-wise wheel sizes of Harrier and Safari

The alloy wheel size offered with the Harrier ranges from 17 to 19 inches in size.

Variants Wheel size Smart range, Pure range, and Adventure 17-inch Adventure Plus, Fearless, and Fearless Plus 18-inch Dark Edition (Adventure Plus, Fearless, and Fearless Plus) 19-inch

As for the Safari, here are the details of all the wheel sizes.

Variants Wheel size Smart range and Pure range 17-inch Adventure range 18-inch Accomplished and Dark Editions 19-inch

Both the SUVs are powered by the same 2.0-litre diesel engine that is tuned to produce 168bhp and 350Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with manual and automatic transmissions and here is our detailed driving impression.