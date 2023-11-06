Maruti Suzuki’s pending orders stand at 2.08 lakh units

The pending orders are valid as of November 2023

Maruti’s supply chains gained traction in the recent past

Maruti Suzuki revealed that it has pending orders for approximately 2.08 lakh units in FY23-24 as of November 2023. Last month, the carmaker manufactured over 1.73 lakh units, of which the mini and compact sub-categories accounted for a sale of more than 1.04 lakh units alone.

Back in August this year, Maruti Suzuki had pending orders amounting to roughly 3.55 lakh vehicles. Of these, the Ertiga was leading the pack with an order book of 93,000 units, followed by the Brezza and the Grand Vitara with 48,000 and 27,000 orders, respectively.

Later in September 2023, Maruti worked on reducing the waiting period of its cars such as the Ertiga, Brezza, Swift, and the Dzire with the increase in supply of semiconductors and CNG-related components. This effort led to the waiting period of the Ertiga to come down by half of what it was during the last quarter.