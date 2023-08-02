Maruti Brezza, Fronx, and other models pending order numbers revealed

- Maruti has pending orders for over 3.50 lakh vehicles

- The company introduced three all-new models this year

Maruti Suzuki pending orders as of August 2023

Maruti Suzuki has revealed that it has pending orders amounting to approximately 3.55 lakh units as of this month. The company also recently revealed that it sold over 4.30 lakh vehicles in the first quarter of FY23-24.

Maruti cars' pending orders

According to official details, the Maruti Ertiga has the highest pending orders, amounting to a total of 93,000 units. This is followed by the Brezza and the Grand Vitara, with 48,000 and 27,000 pending orders, respectively. There is also a backlog of 23,000 units of the Jimny and the Fronx each, taking the combined figure of the aforementioned models to 2.14 lakh units. The carmaker is yet to announce the model-wise pending orders for the remaining 1.41 lakh units of the total 3.55 lakh units that are pending to be delivered.

Maruti cars latest updates

Maruti Suzuki launched three all-new cars in the country earlier this year, including the Fronx Coupe-SUV, Jimny SUV, and the Toyota Innova Hycross-based Invicto MPV. The company is also working on its electric portfolio, with the first EV from Maruti set to arrive in 2025.