CarWale
    AD

    Honda Elevate: Interior Photo Gallery

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    1,036 Views
    Honda Elevate: Interior Photo Gallery

    After a long wait, the Honda Elevate is finally here. It’s the Japanese carmaker’s take on the highly-fought C-SUV segment where it will rival the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun and MG Astor. We have driven the Honda Elevate, and after the exterior picture gallery, let’s take a look inside the cabin of the new Elevate

    Dashboard

    It’s a characteristic Honda cabin which ergonomic and spacious. It doesn’t look special but is welcoming and comfortable. And the seats are extremely comfortable as well as they are borrowed from the City. But there’s no electric adjustment or ventilation here.

    Instrument Cluster

    The part-analogue-part-digital driver’s display is straight from the City as well. But the floating 10.25-inch touchscreen is new. It has a simple and minimalistic interface and it also supports wireless smartphone integration.

    Second Row Seats

    Despite 220mm of ground clearance, the second-row seats are easy to get it. Once inside, there’s an ample amount of headroom thanks to the scooped roof while the legroom is impressive as well even with the front seats pushed completely back. 

    Second Row Seats

    The second-row also gets folding armrests with cup holders and rear AC vents along with a 12V port. Although there’s no panoramic sunroof here, the passengers get an airy feel especially helped by the large windows with prominent quarter glass. 

    Bootspace

    Bootspace – at 458 litres – is the biggest in the segment. It’s fairly square with little to no intrusions. Even the boot access is wide and at the right height to put in stuff. And the seats fold in 60:40 split but we wish Honda provided their proprietary ‘magic seats’ here. 

    Infotainment System

    In terms of features, you get wireless phone integration in the 10.25-inch touchscreen, auto headlamps, sunroof, wireless charger, auto AC and IRVM, LaneWatch Camera, auto-folding ORVMs, eight speakers, six airbags, and ADAS (Honda Sensing technology). 

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Of the features it misses, the ventilated and electric seats, panoramic sunroof, heads-up display, 360-degree camera, and ambient lighting are offered in the direct rivals, albeit in their range-topping trims.

    Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi

    Also read:

    Honda Elevate Exterior Picture Gallery

    Honda Elevate First Drive

    Honda Elevate Image
    Honda Elevate
    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Citroen C3 Aircross bookings to open in September
     Next 
    Maruti Brezza, Fronx, and other models pending order numbers revealed

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Honda Elevate Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    youtube-icon
    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    By CarWale Team23 May 2019
    3773 Views
    18 Likes
    Honda CRV Performance Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    youtube-icon
    Honda CRV Performance Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    By CarWale Team20 May 2019
    4311 Views
    27 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21st JUL
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 10.86 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.01 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Rs. 93.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24th JUL
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21st JUL
    BMW X5
    BMW X5
    Rs. 93.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    14th JUL
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Maruti Invicto
    Rs. 24.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Rs. 2.35 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Rs. 2.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M2
    BMW M2
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz GLC Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Mercedes-Benz GLC Facelift

    Rs. 65.00 - 75.00 LakhEstimated Price

    9th Aug 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Audi Q8 e-tron
    Audi Q8 e-tron

    Rs. 1.10 - 1.40 CroreEstimated Price

    18th Aug 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback
    Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback

    Rs. 1.12 - 1.42 CroreEstimated Price

    18th Aug 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Volvo C40 Recharge

    Rs. 59.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross

    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Toyota Rumion
    Toyota Rumion

    Rs. 8.80 - 10.70 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Nissan Qashqai
    Nissan Qashqai

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • honda-cars
    • other brands
    Honda Amaze
    Honda Amaze
    Rs. 6.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda City
    Honda City
    Rs. 11.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda City Hybrid eHEV
    Honda City Hybrid eHEV
    Rs. 18.92 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Honda-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    youtube-icon
    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    By CarWale Team23 May 2019
    3773 Views
    18 Likes
    Honda CRV Performance Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    youtube-icon
    Honda CRV Performance Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    By CarWale Team20 May 2019
    4311 Views
    27 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Honda Elevate: Interior Photo Gallery