Honda Elevate: Interior Photo Gallery

After a long wait, the Honda Elevate is finally here. It’s the Japanese carmaker’s take on the highly-fought C-SUV segment where it will rival the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun and MG Astor. We have driven the Honda Elevate, and after the exterior picture gallery, let’s take a look inside the cabin of the new Elevate

It’s a characteristic Honda cabin which ergonomic and spacious. It doesn’t look special but is welcoming and comfortable. And the seats are extremely comfortable as well as they are borrowed from the City. But there’s no electric adjustment or ventilation here.

The part-analogue-part-digital driver’s display is straight from the City as well. But the floating 10.25-inch touchscreen is new. It has a simple and minimalistic interface and it also supports wireless smartphone integration.

Despite 220mm of ground clearance, the second-row seats are easy to get it. Once inside, there’s an ample amount of headroom thanks to the scooped roof while the legroom is impressive as well even with the front seats pushed completely back.

The second-row also gets folding armrests with cup holders and rear AC vents along with a 12V port. Although there’s no panoramic sunroof here, the passengers get an airy feel especially helped by the large windows with prominent quarter glass.

Bootspace – at 458 litres – is the biggest in the segment. It’s fairly square with little to no intrusions. Even the boot access is wide and at the right height to put in stuff. And the seats fold in 60:40 split but we wish Honda provided their proprietary ‘magic seats’ here.

In terms of features, you get wireless phone integration in the 10.25-inch touchscreen, auto headlamps, sunroof, wireless charger, auto AC and IRVM, LaneWatch Camera, auto-folding ORVMs, eight speakers, six airbags, and ADAS (Honda Sensing technology).

Of the features it misses, the ventilated and electric seats, panoramic sunroof, heads-up display, 360-degree camera, and ambient lighting are offered in the direct rivals, albeit in their range-topping trims.

Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi

