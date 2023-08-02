Citroen C3 Aircross bookings to open in September

- Deliveries to begin in October 2023

- Offered in a single powertrain

The French car marque, Citroen, showcased the C3 Aircross for the first time in the country in April 2023. This SUV is the fourth offering from the brand after the C3, C5 Aircross, and the eC3, and is the only car in the Citroen family to be offered in five- and seven-seat layouts. Now, the brand has officially announced that it will commence bookings for its upcoming SUV in September, followed by deliveries in October, likely after its launch.

Citroen C3 Aircross features and safety

When compared with its rivals, the C3 Aircross misses out on a lot of features. On the equipment front, the SUV sports a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, and steering-mounted controls. On the safety front, it gets dual front airbags, TPMS, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensor, and hill-hold assist.

C3 Aircross engine and mileage

At the heart of the Citroen C3 Aircross is a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that generates 109bhp and 190Nm of torque. This motor solely comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox and has a claimed mileage of 18.5kmpl.

Citroen C3 Aircross rivals and competition

Upon its launch, the Citroen C3 Aircross will compete with the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and the Hyundai Venue.