    Tata Punch CNG reaches dealerships; launching soon

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Tata Punch CNG reaches dealerships; launching soon

    - The Punch iCNG was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023

    - Unofficial pre-bookings are currently underway

    Tata Punch iCNG booking details and launch timeline

    Tata Punch Left Rear Three Quarter

    Tata Motors showcased the CNG iterations of the Altroz and the Punch at the Auto Expo 2023. While the Altroz CNG was launched earlier this year, the price announcement of the Punch CNG is yet to take place, and could happen in the coming days. Unofficial pre-bookings are currently open at select dealerships.

    Punch CNG reaches local dealers

    Tata Punch Open Boot/Trunk

    Ahead of its launch, the Tata Punch CNG has now begun arriving at local dealerships across the country. As seen in the images here, the model remains identical in the design department when compared with its petrol counterpart. There are CNG stickers at the front and rear, the boot houses the twin CNG cylinders, and the spare tyre is mounted on the underside of the car.

    Tata Punch iCNG engine and specifications

    Tata Punch Rear Badge

    Propelling the new Punch iCNG will be a 1.2-litre, Revotron petrol engine producing 84bhp and 113Nm of torque. In CNG mode, this output will come down to 76bhp and 95Nm of torque. A five-speed manual unit will be the sole transmission on offer. Once launched, the Tata Punch iCNG will rival the Hyundai Exter CNG.

