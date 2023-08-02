Top 5 mid-size SUVs waiting period revealed: Creta, Seltos, and more

- Toyota Hyryder has the maximum waiting period

- Honda Elevate and Citroen C3 Aircross launch soon

The mid-size SUV segment is the hottest category in the Indian market right now. Manufacturers like Hyundai, Kia, and Maruti Suzuki are having a successful run in this space. Nowadays, the waiting period to get your hands on the car is also one of the key deciding factors in the buying process. And, in this article, we will be listing the waiting period for the top five mid-size SUVs in India so that you make an informed decision.

Hyundai Creta

The Hyundai Creta is offered in seven trim levels with two powertrain options. Depending on the variant one chooses, the Creta SUV's waiting period ranges from six weeks to 34 weeks. While the SX variant in the petrol guise has the least waiting period of around one month, the diesel S variant commands a waiting period of up to eight months.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara debuted with strong hybrid tech and soon became a popular option for mid-size SUV buyers. The Grand Vitara can be had with three powertrains across six variants at a starting price of Rs. 10.70 lakh (ex-showroom). As for its waiting period, the SUV currently attracts a waiting period of four to five months.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder shares its platform and powertrains with the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. The SUV is available in petrol, petrol hybrid, and CNG guise across four variants. Now, out of the lot, the Hyryder has a maximum waiting period of seven to 12 months.

Kia Seltos

Kia recently launched the Seltos facelift with an introductory price of Rs. 10.90 lakh for the base-spec variant. It is currently one of the most feature-rich SUVs in its segment. Customers across the country have already started receiving the delivery of the new Seltos. The waiting period for the SUV presently stands at two to four months.

Honda Elevate

Honda is yet to announce the prices of its upcoming Elevate SUV in India. The model will be offered with a petrol-only powertrain borrowed from the Honda City. Now, ahead of its official launch, the automaker has revealed the waiting period for the SUV. Customers will likely have to wait 16 to 18 weeks to get the delivery of the Honda Elevate.