CarWale
    AD

    Top 5 mid-size SUVs waiting period revealed: Creta, Seltos, and more

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    13,090 Views
    Top 5 mid-size SUVs waiting period revealed: Creta, Seltos, and more

    - Toyota Hyryder has the maximum waiting period

    - Honda Elevate and Citroen C3 Aircross launch soon

    The mid-size SUV segment is the hottest category in the Indian market right now. Manufacturers like Hyundai, Kia, and Maruti Suzuki are having a successful run in this space. Nowadays, the waiting period to get your hands on the car is also one of the key deciding factors in the buying process. And, in this article, we will be listing the waiting period for the top five mid-size SUVs in India so that you make an informed decision.

    Hyundai Creta 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Hyundai Creta is offered in seven trim levels with two powertrain options. Depending on the variant one chooses, the Creta SUV's waiting period ranges from six weeks to 34 weeks. While the SX variant in the petrol guise has the least waiting period of around one month, the diesel S variant commands a waiting period of up to eight months. 

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara debuted with strong hybrid tech and soon became a popular option for mid-size SUV buyers. The Grand Vitara can be had with three powertrains across six variants at a starting price of Rs. 10.70 lakh (ex-showroom). As for its waiting period, the SUV currently attracts a waiting period of four to five months.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder shares its platform and powertrains with the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. The SUV is available in petrol, petrol hybrid, and CNG guise across four variants. Now, out of the lot, the Hyryder has a maximum waiting period of seven to 12 months.

    Kia Seltos 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Kia recently launched the Seltos facelift with an introductory price of Rs. 10.90 lakh for the base-spec variant. It is currently one of the most feature-rich SUVs in its segment. Customers across the country have already started receiving the delivery of the new Seltos. The waiting period for the SUV presently stands at two to four months.

    Honda Elevate 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Honda is yet to announce the prices of its upcoming Elevate SUV in India. The model will be offered with a petrol-only powertrain borrowed from the Honda City. Now, ahead of its official launch, the automaker has revealed the waiting period for the SUV. Customers will likely have to wait 16 to 18 weeks to get the delivery of the Honda Elevate.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Jeep Compass now dearer by up to Rs. 43,000
     Next 
    Tata Punch CNG reaches dealerships; launching soon

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Kia Seltos Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    youtube-icon
    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    By CarWale Team23 May 2019
    3773 Views
    18 Likes
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    By CarWale Team27 May 2019
    2484 Views
    12 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 10.86 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.01 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Rs. 93.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24th JUL
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21st JUL
    BMW X5
    BMW X5
    Rs. 93.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    14th JUL
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Maruti Invicto
    Rs. 24.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Rs. 2.35 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Rs. 2.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M2
    BMW M2
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz GLC Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Mercedes-Benz GLC Facelift

    Rs. 65.00 - 75.00 LakhEstimated Price

    9th Aug 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Audi Q8 e-tron
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Audi Q8 e-tron

    Rs. 1.10 - 1.40 CroreEstimated Price

    18th Aug 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback

    Rs. 1.12 - 1.42 CroreEstimated Price

    18th Aug 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Volvo C40 Recharge

    Rs. 59.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross

    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Toyota Rumion
    Toyota Rumion

    Rs. 8.80 - 10.70 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Nissan Qashqai
    Nissan Qashqai

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21st JUL
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carens
    Kia Carens
    Rs. 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Kia-Cars

    Kia Seltos Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 12.98 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 13.51 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 12.78 Lakh
    PuneRs. 12.98 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 13.50 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 12.09 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 13.30 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 12.70 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 12.07 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    youtube-icon
    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    By CarWale Team23 May 2019
    3773 Views
    18 Likes
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    By CarWale Team27 May 2019
    2484 Views
    12 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Top 5 mid-size SUVs waiting period revealed: Creta, Seltos, and more