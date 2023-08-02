Jeep Compass now dearer by up to Rs. 43,000

- Compass is only available with a diesel engine

- Top-spec variant receives the maximum price hike

Jeep has revised the prices of its entry-level SUV, the Compass in India. The model now starts at a price of Rs. 21.73 lakh (ex-showroom). It can be had in three variants, namely, Sport, Limited (O), and Model S (O).

Listed below are the new variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Jeep Compass:

Variant Old price New price Difference Sport Rs. 21.44 lakh Rs. 21.73 lakh Rs. 29,000 Limited (O) Rs. 25.64 lakh Rs. 25.99 lakh Rs. 35,000 Model S (O) Rs. 27.84 lakh Rs. 28.22 lakh Rs. 38,000 Limited (O) 4x4 AT Rs. 29.44 lakh Rs. 29.84 lakh Rs. 40,000 Model S (O) 4x4 AT Rs. 31.64 lakh Rs. 32.07 lakh Rs. 43,000

Powertrain and specifications of Jeep Compass

Mechanically, the Compass comes equipped with a 2.0-litre diesel engine paired with a six-speed manual or a nine-speed torque converter unit. The oil burner is tuned to produce 168bhp and 250Nm of peak torque. Additionally, the automatic versions also get the 4x4 system as standard.

Compass petrol variants discontinued

While many car manufacturers are opting to offer only petrol engines in their lineup, the American automaker made a bold move by discontinuing the petrol powertrain from the Compass range in May this year.

Recent news of Jeep India

Last month, the carmaker introduced a new ‘Adventure Assured Program’ package for Indian customers. It includes assured benefits like an extended warranty, assured buyback, roadside assistance, and annual maintenance schemes for the Jeep Compass and the Jeep Meridian.