CarWale
    AD

    Jeep Compass now dearer by up to Rs. 43,000

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    776 Views
    Jeep Compass now dearer by up to Rs. 43,000

    - Compass is only available with a diesel engine

    - Top-spec variant receives the maximum price hike

    Jeep has revised the prices of its entry-level SUV, the Compass in India. The model now starts at a price of Rs. 21.73 lakh (ex-showroom). It can be had in three variants, namely, Sport, Limited (O), and Model S (O). 

    Listed below are the new variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Jeep Compass:

    VariantOld priceNew priceDifference
    SportRs. 21.44 lakhRs. 21.73 lakhRs. 29,000
    Limited (O)Rs. 25.64 lakhRs. 25.99 lakhRs. 35,000
    Model S (O)Rs. 27.84 lakhRs. 28.22 lakhRs. 38,000
    Limited (O) 4x4 ATRs. 29.44 lakhRs. 29.84 lakhRs. 40,000
    Model S (O) 4x4 ATRs. 31.64 lakhRs. 32.07 lakhRs. 43,000

    Powertrain and specifications of Jeep Compass

    Jeep Compass Engine Shot

    Mechanically, the Compass comes equipped with a 2.0-litre diesel engine paired with a six-speed manual or a nine-speed torque converter unit. The oil burner is tuned to produce 168bhp and 250Nm of peak torque. Additionally, the automatic versions also get the 4x4 system as standard.

    Compass petrol variants discontinued

    While many car manufacturers are opting to offer only petrol engines in their lineup, the American automaker made a bold move by discontinuing the petrol powertrain from the Compass range in May this year.

    Recent news of Jeep India

    Jeep Compass Right Rear Three Quarter

    Last month, the carmaker introduced a new ‘Adventure Assured Program’ package for Indian customers. It includes assured benefits like an extended warranty, assured buyback, roadside assistance, and annual maintenance schemes for the Jeep Compass and the Jeep Meridian.

    Jeep Compass Image
    Jeep Compass
    Rs. 21.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Top 5 mid-size SUVs waiting period revealed: Creta, Seltos, and more

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Jeep Compass Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    youtube-icon
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    By CarWale Team12 Aug 2019
    35142 Views
    137 Likes
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    youtube-icon
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    By CarWale Team12 Aug 2019
    35142 Views
    137 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21st JUL
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 10.86 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.01 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Land Rover Range Rover Velar
    Rs. 93.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24th JUL
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21st JUL
    BMW X5
    BMW X5
    Rs. 93.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    14th JUL
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Maruti Invicto
    Rs. 24.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    Rs. 2.35 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Rs. 2.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M2
    BMW M2
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz GLC Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Mercedes-Benz GLC Facelift

    Rs. 65.00 - 75.00 LakhEstimated Price

    9th Aug 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Audi Q8 e-tron
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Audi Q8 e-tron

    Rs. 1.10 - 1.40 CroreEstimated Price

    18th Aug 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback

    Rs. 1.12 - 1.42 CroreEstimated Price

    18th Aug 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Volvo C40 Recharge

    Rs. 59.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross

    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Toyota Rumion
    Toyota Rumion

    Rs. 8.80 - 10.70 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Nissan Qashqai
    Nissan Qashqai

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • jeep-cars
    • other brands
    Jeep Compass
    Jeep Compass
    Rs. 21.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Jeep Meridian
    Jeep Meridian
    Rs. 33.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Jeep Wrangler
    Jeep Wrangler
    Rs. 60.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Jeep-Cars

    Jeep Compass Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 26.57 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 27.16 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 26.00 Lakh
    PuneRs. 26.57 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 27.15 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 24.54 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 26.51 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 25.41 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 24.95 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    youtube-icon
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    By CarWale Team12 Aug 2019
    35142 Views
    137 Likes
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    youtube-icon
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    By CarWale Team12 Aug 2019
    35142 Views
    137 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Jeep Compass now dearer by up to Rs. 43,000