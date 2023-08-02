Citroen developing a new automatic gearbox; likely to introduce in 2024

- Likely to debut with the C3 and C3 Aircross

- Expected to be introduced in 2024

As Citroen India gears up to launch the C3 Aircross in October 2023, the automaker is also working on introducing a new automatic transmission. The automaker presently manufactures the 1.2-litre petrol engine along with five and six-speed manual gearboxes at its Hosur plant that are deployed in the C3 and C3 Aircross.

While the Aircross will be offered with a manual gearbox at launch, the automatic version could be introduced sometime in 2024. The automaker remains tight-lipped on the type of automatic unit which will only be known in the coming months.

Upcoming C3 Aircross to rival five and seven-seater SUVs

The new C3 Aircross will be offered with five and seven-seat layouts and will most likely be sold in three variants. It will go up against the lower and mid-spec variants of the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

Citroen C3 and C3 Aircross specifications

The C3 can be had in a 1.2-litre petrol engine in two states of tune. The naturally aspirated version puts out 80bhp whereas the turbo guise is tuned to produce 109bhp. The former is mated to a five-speed manual transmission while the latter is offered only with a six-speed manual gearbox.