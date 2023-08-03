Citroen C3 Aircross to be offered in 10 colours at launch

- C3 Aircross prices in India to be announced in the coming months

- Bookings scheduled to begin in September

Citroen C3 Aircross booking and delivery timelines

Citroen unveiled the C3 Aircross for the Indian market earlier this year, with a launch expected to take place in the coming months. Bookings of the mid-size SUV will commence in September, while deliveries will start in October this year.

New C3 Aircross colour options

The Citroen C3 Aircross will be available in a total of 10 colours including four mono tone options and six dual-tone options. The former will include Polar White, Steel Grey, Platinum Grey, and Cosmo Blue. Meanwhile, the dual-tone options are Polar White with Platinum Grey roof, Polar White with Cosmo Blue roof, Steel Grey with Polar White roof, Steel Grey with Cosmo Blue roof, Platinum Grey with Polar White roof, and Cosmo Blue with Polar white roof.

2023 Citroen C3 Aircross specifications

Under the hood, the upcoming C3 Aircross will source power from a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that generates an output of 108bhp and 190Nm of torque. Paired exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission, the model is claimed to return a mileage of 18.50kmpl. Citroen is also working on an electric variant of the C3 Aircross, with a debut likely to take place early next year.