Jeep Compass no longer gets a petrol variant

- Only available with a diesel engine

- Petrol engine was offered in three variants

Jeep India has removed the petrol variants from the lineup of the Compass SUV. The American carmaker has not announced any reason for this, nor revealed whether it is a temporary move or a permanent decision. With this, the Compass is currently on sale in India with only a diesel engine with a starting price of Rs. 21.44 lakh (ex-showroom).

Jeep Compass petrol engine specifications

The Compass came equipped with a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine mated to a seven-speed DCT gearbox. This engine was tuned to produce 160bhp and 250Nm of peak torque. As for the variants, the petrol engine was offered with Sport, Limited (O), and Model S (O) variants in India.

Current powertrain option of the Jeep Compass

The dealerships are currently only accepting the bookings of the diesel variants. The 2.0-litre diesel engine is paired with a six-speed manual and a nine-speed torque converter unit. Meanwhile, the diesel automatic variants also get the 4x4 system.

Last month, the carmaker rejigged the variant list of the Compass and also hiked the prices of the SUV.