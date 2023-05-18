CarWale
    AD

    Toyota Yaris Cross SUV breaks cover in ASEAN markets

    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    934 Views
    Toyota Yaris Cross SUV breaks cover in ASEAN markets

    - Sales to start from Indonesia 

    - Will be available in both, petrol and hybrid powertrains 

    Japanese carmaker, Toyota, has taken the wraps off a new mid-size SUV for ASEAN markets. The SUV is dubbed the Yaris Cross and competes with the likes of the Hyundai Creta in the Indonesian market. 

    The Yaris Cross is based on the brand’s DNGA platform that underpins several models in the ASEAN countries. In terms of dimensions, it measures 4,310mm in length, 1,770mm in width, and 1,615mm in height. It gets a long 2,620mm wheelbase. 

    Upfront, it gets a trapezium-shaped front mesh grille, flanked by sharp LED headlamps with LED DRLs, and a lower hexagonal grille. Other styling bits include squared-off wheel arches, diamond-cut alloy wheels, body cladding, a rugged bumper with a skid plate, and sleek two-piece tail lamps. 

    Toyota Dashboard

    Inside, the crossover gets an asymmetrical and driver-focused cockpit. Right in the centre of the dashboard, you have a tall 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a seven-inch digital instrument cluster. Apart from this, it also comes equipped with a panoramic sunroof, wireless charger, ambient lighting, a powered tailgate, and a powered driver’s seat. 

    Toyota Sunroof/Moonroof

    At the heart of the Toyota Yaris Cross is a 1.5-litre gasoline engine that can be had with an optional strong-hybrid technology. The petrol mill makes 103bhp and 138Nm of torque, while the same engine with an electric motor produces a combined output of 168bhp and 262Nm of torque. The former can be had with the choice of a five-speed manual or a CVT unit, while the latter solely comes paired with an e-CVT gearbox. 

    Toyota Left Front Three Quarter

    In terms of safety, the Yaris Cross comes equipped with six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic parking brakes, and an emergency stop signal. Moreover, it gets a rear cross-traffic alert, blind spot monitor, hill start assist, and vehicle stability control.

    However, this SUV won’t be to coming to India as the manufacturer already has the Urban Cruiser Hyryder in its portfolio for the Indian market.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Jeep Compass no longer gets a petrol variant
     Next 
    Volkswagen inaugurates three new touchpoints in Karnataka

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    By CarWale Team27 May 2019
    2462 Views
    12 Likes
    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    By CarWale Team27 May 2019
    2338 Views
    13 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Rs. 8.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 7.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.01 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW X3 M40i
    BMW X3 M40i
    Rs. 86.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th MAY
    MG Comet EV
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 7.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lexus RX
    Lexus RX
    Rs. 95.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Rs. 4.18 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    Rs. 3.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Rs. 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    6th Jun 2023Unveil Date
    Maruti Suzuki Engage
    Maruti Suzuki Engage

    Rs. 25.20 - 30.20 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter

    Rs. 6.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)

    Rs. 32.00 - 37.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mahindra Five-door Thar
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Rs. 15.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    By CarWale Team27 May 2019
    2462 Views
    12 Likes
    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Features Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    By CarWale Team27 May 2019
    2338 Views
    13 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Toyota Yaris Cross SUV breaks cover in ASEAN markets