Toyota Yaris Cross SUV breaks cover in ASEAN markets

- Sales to start from Indonesia

- Will be available in both, petrol and hybrid powertrains

Japanese carmaker, Toyota, has taken the wraps off a new mid-size SUV for ASEAN markets. The SUV is dubbed the Yaris Cross and competes with the likes of the Hyundai Creta in the Indonesian market.

The Yaris Cross is based on the brand’s DNGA platform that underpins several models in the ASEAN countries. In terms of dimensions, it measures 4,310mm in length, 1,770mm in width, and 1,615mm in height. It gets a long 2,620mm wheelbase.

Upfront, it gets a trapezium-shaped front mesh grille, flanked by sharp LED headlamps with LED DRLs, and a lower hexagonal grille. Other styling bits include squared-off wheel arches, diamond-cut alloy wheels, body cladding, a rugged bumper with a skid plate, and sleek two-piece tail lamps.

Inside, the crossover gets an asymmetrical and driver-focused cockpit. Right in the centre of the dashboard, you have a tall 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a seven-inch digital instrument cluster. Apart from this, it also comes equipped with a panoramic sunroof, wireless charger, ambient lighting, a powered tailgate, and a powered driver’s seat.

At the heart of the Toyota Yaris Cross is a 1.5-litre gasoline engine that can be had with an optional strong-hybrid technology. The petrol mill makes 103bhp and 138Nm of torque, while the same engine with an electric motor produces a combined output of 168bhp and 262Nm of torque. The former can be had with the choice of a five-speed manual or a CVT unit, while the latter solely comes paired with an e-CVT gearbox.

In terms of safety, the Yaris Cross comes equipped with six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic parking brakes, and an emergency stop signal. Moreover, it gets a rear cross-traffic alert, blind spot monitor, hill start assist, and vehicle stability control.

However, this SUV won’t be to coming to India as the manufacturer already has the Urban Cruiser Hyryder in its portfolio for the Indian market.