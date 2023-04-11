CarWale
    Jeep Compass prices revised; select variants discontinued

    Haji Chakralwale

    Jeep Compass prices revised; select variants discontinued

    - Select variants discontinued from the lineup

    -The model is now available in three variants and two powertrains

    Jeep India has announced the revised prices of its five-seater SUV, Compass in India after the BS6 Phase 2 update. With this, the carmaker has rejigged the vehicle’s lineup by discontinuing select variants. Now, the Compass is available in three variants with two powertrain options.

    Jeep Compass Right Rear Three Quarter

    After the price revision, the Compass starts at a price tag of Rs. 21.44 lakh (ex-showroom). It is now available in three variants, including Sport, Limited (O), and Model S (O). As, the American carmaker has delisted a few variants from the Compass’s lineup, including Club Edition, Longitude (O), Night Eagle (O), 5th Anniversary Edition, and Trailhawk.

    Listed below are the new variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Compass:

    Sport 2.0 Diesel – Rs. 21.44 lakh

    Sport 1.4 petrol DCT – Rs. 22.07 lakh

    Limited (O) 2.0 Diesel – Rs. 25.64 lakh

    Limited (O) 1.4 petrol DCT – Rs. 26.09 lakh

    Model S (O) 2.0 Diesel – Rs. 27.84 lakh

    Model S (O) 1.4 petrol DCT – Rs. 28.29 lakh

    Limited (O) 2.0 Diesel 4x4 AT – Rs. 29.44 lakh

    Model S (O) 2.0 Diesel 4x4 AT – Rs. 31.64 lakh

    Jeep Compass
    ₹ 20.99 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Jeep Compass Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai ₹ 25.04 Lakh
    Bangalore ₹ 26.04 Lakh
    Delhi ₹ 24.39 Lakh
    Pune ₹ 25.04 Lakh
    Hyderabad ₹ 26.03 Lakh
    Ahmedabad ₹ 23.09 Lakh
    Chennai ₹ 25.42 Lakh
    Kolkata ₹ 24.35 Lakh
    Chandigarh ₹ 23.35 Lakh

