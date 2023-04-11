Jeep Compass prices revised; select variants discontinued

- Select variants discontinued from the lineup

-The model is now available in three variants and two powertrains

Jeep India has announced the revised prices of its five-seater SUV, Compass in India after the BS6 Phase 2 update. With this, the carmaker has rejigged the vehicle’s lineup by discontinuing select variants. Now, the Compass is available in three variants with two powertrain options.

After the price revision, the Compass starts at a price tag of Rs. 21.44 lakh (ex-showroom). It is now available in three variants, including Sport, Limited (O), and Model S (O). As, the American carmaker has delisted a few variants from the Compass’s lineup, including Club Edition, Longitude (O), Night Eagle (O), 5th Anniversary Edition, and Trailhawk.

Listed below are the new variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Compass:

Sport 2.0 Diesel – Rs. 21.44 lakh

Sport 1.4 petrol DCT – Rs. 22.07 lakh

Limited (O) 2.0 Diesel – Rs. 25.64 lakh

Limited (O) 1.4 petrol DCT – Rs. 26.09 lakh

Model S (O) 2.0 Diesel – Rs. 27.84 lakh

Model S (O) 1.4 petrol DCT – Rs. 28.29 lakh

Limited (O) 2.0 Diesel 4x4 AT – Rs. 29.44 lakh

Model S (O) 2.0 Diesel 4x4 AT – Rs. 31.64 lakh