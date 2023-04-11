CarWale
    Mahindra Bolero and Bolero Neo now dearer by up to Rs. 30,600

    Haji Chakralwale

    - Bolero Neo gets a standard price hike across its variants

    - B6 (O) variant of Bolero gets the highest price increment

    Mahindra has increased the prices of most of its SUVs with the new BS6 Phase 2 and RDE norms in place. For the bestsellers Bolero and Bolero Neo, the Indian automaker has hiked the ex-showroom prices by up to Rs. 30,600.

    Mahindra Bolero Neo price hike

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The Bolero Neo is offered in five variant options – N4, N8, N10, Limited Edition, and N10 (O). All the variants, except for the Limited Edition of the Bolero Neo, have received a standard price hike of Rs. 15,000. With this, the new ex-showroom prices of the SUV start from Rs. 9.63 lakh.

    Mahindra Bolero new prices

    The more rugged-looking Bolero is available in three trim levels, including B4, B6, and B6 (O). While the mid-spec B6 variant’s prices remain unchanged, the B4 and B6 (O) get a price hike of Rs. 24,601 and Rs. 30,600, respectively.

    As for the powertrain, both the SUV’s engines are now BS6 Phase 2 and RDE norms compliant.

