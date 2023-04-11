Toyota Glanza waiting period in India reduced to 5 months

- Automatic variants demand the highest waiting period

- Also available in a CNG variant

Launched back in 2022, the Toyota Glanza is the only hatchback in Toyota’s lineup. The Glanza is offered in four petrol variants - E, S, G, V, and two CNG variants - S and G.After the recent price revision, the Glanza currently ranges between Rs. 6.66 lakh to Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Now, the manufacturer has revealed the waiting period on its official website. The automatic variants of the hatchback command a waiting period of up to five months, while the manual variants are readily available at select dealerships across the country.

Under the hood, the Toyota Glanza is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that churns out 89bhp and 113Nm of torque paired to a five-speed manual or an AMT unit. In CNG mode, the engine produces 76bhp and 98.5Nm of torque and comes paired solely to a five-speed manual gearbox.

Lately, the manufacturer has also halted the bookings for the top variants of the Innova Hycross.